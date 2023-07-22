SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Morning showers ahead of a mostly cloudy day

By
1 hour ago
Overnight storms will continue into Saturday morning ahead of a clearer and slightly cooler day.

Metro Atlanta residents will wake up to isolated showers as a cold front continues to move south, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s, but the humidity will be high, bringing temperatures slightly higher.

“A cold front this time of year, obviously not going to make us cold, but it will drop our temperatures,” Nitz said.

Morning showers are a continuation of heavy storms that hit the state Friday. Several North Georgia and metro Atlanta counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning as wind gusts reached up to 60 mph, the National Weather Service announced. A flash flood warning will also remain until just past midnight for parts of Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Clayton, Gwinnett, Henry, Douglas and Rockdale counties. Heavy showers brought up to 1½ inches of rainfall, causing small creeks and streams to overflow and highways and roads to go slightly underwater.

Friday’s storms hit as residents recovered from Thursday’s heavy downpours that caused more than 200,000 people to lose power and countless trees to overturn.

But Saturday is expected to be a lot calmer. Afternoon highs will reach 87 degrees and the sky will remain mostly cloudy.

“Temperatures going to top out in the mid-80s, versus the mid-90s that we’ve had here recently. So that will be a welcome change,” Nitz said.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, setting a trend for at least the first half of the week. Highs will return to the low 90s after Monday and a low chance of rain will remain.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

