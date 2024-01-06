SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Cold morning showers, dry afternoon in Atlanta

Morning rainfall on Saturday could leave behind some icy conditions in northeast Georgia, but metro Atlanta will primarily only experience chilly showers.
The overnight rain will become scattered by Saturday morning and start clearing by around 9 a.m., according to Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz. Temperatures will also rise above 40 degrees in North Georgia around daybreak.
There is a winter weather advisory in effect from 11 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday in portions of the Northeast Georgia Mountains, the National Weather Service announced. Freezing rain could lead to ice accumulation, resulting in slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges in higher elevations
“Lower elevations ... it’s going to be mainly a cold rain. But these higher peaks ... little bit of light freezing rain,” Nitz said.
While metro Atlanta is not under a winter weather advisory, it will still be chilly. The afternoon is expected to reach a high of 52 degrees. After the rain passes, the day will be cloudy, cool and dry, Nitz said.
Dry conditions continue Sunday and for most of the day Monday.
Monday night into Tuesday morning, widespread showers will return to Georgia ahead of a warm front. Behind the warm front and as a cold front starts to move in, Nitz said there is a risk for potentially strong and severe storms throughout the day Tuesday.
Despite the anticipated rain, Tuesday is expected to be the warmest day this upcoming week.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
