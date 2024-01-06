SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Cold morning showers, dry afternoon in Atlanta

“Lower elevations ... it’s going to be mainly a cold rain. But these higher peaks ... little bit of light freezing rain,” Nitz said.

While metro Atlanta is not under a winter weather advisory, it will still be chilly. The afternoon is expected to reach a high of 52 degrees. After the rain passes, the day will be cloudy, cool and dry, Nitz said.

Dry conditions continue Sunday and for most of the day Monday.

Monday night into Tuesday morning, widespread showers will return to Georgia ahead of a warm front. Behind the warm front and as a cold front starts to move in, Nitz said there is a risk for potentially strong and severe storms throughout the day Tuesday.

Despite the anticipated rain, Tuesday is expected to be the warmest day this upcoming week.

