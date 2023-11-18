SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Cold front bringing ‘lots of sunshine’

“The temperature difference from ahead of the front and behind the cold front (is) not that much. The increase in sunshine kind of balances it out,” Nitz explained.

Saturday is projected to reach a high of 69 degrees, marking it as the warmest day in the upcoming period.

“Great weather this weekend. Lots of sunshine,” Nitz stated.

There will be more sun than clouds Sunday, but Nitz said it will still be slightly cloudy throughout most of the day. The morning will be ever so slightly cooler and we’re expecting a high of 67 degrees.

Rain returns Tuesday morning in northwest Georgia and widespread showers pick up in the evening across the state. The unstable atmosphere that could bring heavy rain and thunderstorms is due to a warm front moving across the state Tuesday afternoon ahead of another cold front that begins to enter northwest Georgia in the evening, according to Nitz.

Some parts of metro Atlanta are forecasted to get up to an inch of rain by Wednesday.

“We need heavy rain to help knock down these drought conditions,” Nitz said.

