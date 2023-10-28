BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Police hold news conference on Maine mass shootings

SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Above average temps, dry air through weekend

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Atlanta Weather
By
32 minutes ago
X

Warm and dry conditions will carry us through the weekend ahead of a cold front.

The average low in metro Atlanta for this time of year is 50 degrees, but Saturday morning will start off in the low 60s. A mostly sunny sky will settle in as temperatures quickly increase to the mid-70s by noon, Channel 2 Action news meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.

A high of 81 degrees is projected by the afternoon and the sky will remain mostly clear of clouds. October is our driest month of the year, and that has been particularly true in parts of Atlanta this year.

“We stay rain free at least through the beginning of next week,” according to Kramlich.

Sunday will be nearly identical to Saturday, making it a wonderful weekend to head to North Georgia for a hike or enjoy any of Atlanta’s many parks.

Moisture will return to Georgia by Monday, when a cold front is also expected to arrive in the evening. Temperatures on Tuesday will drop to a low of 54 degrees and a high of 65. For those going trick-or-treating, it’s going to be a particularly cool evening.

By Thursday, there is a potential for metro Atlanta’s first freeze.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Maine mass killing suspect found dead, police source says27m ago

Credit: AP

WATCH LIVE: Police hold news conference on Maine mass shootings
7m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Explosions shatter the night sky over Gaza as Israel expands bombing
18m ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

White House official: ‘Once-in-a-generation’ chance to transform Atlanta
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

White House official: ‘Once-in-a-generation’ chance to transform Atlanta
6h ago

Credit: Jenn FInch

Week 11 high school football scoreboard
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
‘If you’ve liked this week, you’re going to love the weekend’
15h ago
THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Partly cloudy skies as warm weather builds for weekend
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
Another ‘mostly sunny sky in the forecast’
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Paul Johnson to hear cheers from Georgia Tech once more
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Día de los Muertos festivals, ONE...
Wild Georgia: Blue skies and fall colors beckon us outdoors
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top