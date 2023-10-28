SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Above average temps, dry air through weekend

The average low in metro Atlanta for this time of year is 50 degrees, but Saturday morning will start off in the low 60s. A mostly sunny sky will settle in as temperatures quickly increase to the mid-70s by noon, Channel 2 Action news meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.

A high of 81 degrees is projected by the afternoon and the sky will remain mostly clear of clouds. October is our driest month of the year, and that has been particularly true in parts of Atlanta this year.

“We stay rain free at least through the beginning of next week,” according to Kramlich.

Halloween is a still a few days away but we've got our eyes on the spookiest day of the year. We ran the numbers for prime trick or treating times and it's looking windy and cold. Might be a good year to dress as a Wookie. #gawx pic.twitter.com/vlWUuKyZds — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) October 27, 2023

Sunday will be nearly identical to Saturday, making it a wonderful weekend to head to North Georgia for a hike or enjoy any of Atlanta’s many parks.

Moisture will return to Georgia by Monday, when a cold front is also expected to arrive in the evening. Temperatures on Tuesday will drop to a low of 54 degrees and a high of 65. For those going trick-or-treating, it’s going to be a particularly cool evening.

By Thursday, there is a potential for metro Atlanta’s first freeze.

