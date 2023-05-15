MONDAY’S WEATHER: Warm, wet start to the week; cooler weather on the way

It’s not going to be quite as hot Monday as it was on Mother’s Day, but it’ll be close and scattered storms will keep things muggy.
“It’s going to be a warm and very humid start to the week,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Air you can kind of feel it’s like it’s like rain on you when you walk outside early this morning.”
That won’t be the case for the whole week, though. A cold front will get here Wednesday and cool things down a bit, Monahan said.
Sunday was the first 90-degree day of the year in metro Atlanta. Today the high is only getting into the mid-80s, and spotty thunderstorms will start forming around noon. They’ll get more widespread by the evening.
Similar conditions are in store for Tuesday. By Wednesday, storms will stick around but temperatures will cool down into the low 80s, according to the forecast. Thursday will be even cooler with a projected high in the mid-70s, and it’ll stay on the cool side through the weekend. At least a small chance of scattered showers will linger throughout the week.
Five-day forecast
Monday: 85/68 with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms
Tuesday: 86/68 with a 60% chance of scattered thunderstorms
Wednesday: 81/64 with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms
Thursday: 76/61 with a 30% chance of isolated thunderstorms
Friday: 78/63 partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers
