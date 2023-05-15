X

MONDAY’S WEATHER: Warm, wet start to the week; cooler weather on the way

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

It’s not going to be quite as hot Monday as it was on Mother’s Day, but it’ll be close and scattered storms will keep things muggy.

“It’s going to be a warm and very humid start to the week,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Air you can kind of feel it’s like it’s like rain on you when you walk outside early this morning.”

That won’t be the case for the whole week, though. A cold front will get here Wednesday and cool things down a bit, Monahan said.

Sunday was the first 90-degree day of the year in metro Atlanta. Today the high is only getting into the mid-80s, and spotty thunderstorms will start forming around noon. They’ll get more widespread by the evening.

Similar conditions are in store for Tuesday. By Wednesday, storms will stick around but temperatures will cool down into the low 80s, according to the forecast. Thursday will be even cooler with a projected high in the mid-70s, and it’ll stay on the cool side through the weekend. At least a small chance of scattered showers will linger throughout the week.

Five-day forecast

Monday: 85/68 with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms

Tuesday: 86/68 with a 60% chance of scattered thunderstorms

Wednesday: 81/64 with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms

Thursday: 76/61 with a 30% chance of isolated thunderstorms

Friday: 78/63 partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

HAPPENING TODAY: Ex-Sheriff Victor Hill to begin 18-month prison sentence1h ago

Credit: Doug Mills/The New York Times

The Jolt: President Joe Biden praises big labor win in rural Georgia
37m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Kemp takes hard line on General Assembly priorities with spending cuts
21h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting near downtown Augusta
16h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting near downtown Augusta
16h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

CONCERT REVIEW: Kenny Loggins says farewell with the hits
18h ago
The Latest

SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Warm temps, rain, humidity for Mother’s Day weekend
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Scattered showers today; big warmup ahead for Mother’s Day
THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Partly cloudy with slight chance of isolated showers
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How a young widow found solace in motherhood and social media positivity
Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top