MONDAY’S WEATHER: Rain off-and-on today; drier weather on the way

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Don’t leave the rain gear behind just yet. You’ll need it again today and maybe tomorrow, but drier days are coming up.

“Here comes that water from the sky,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms are in the forecast for Monday, and the high is hanging around the mid-70s, Monahan said. The rain is expected to pick up around lunchtime and continue throughout the day.

Things cool down a bit Tuesday with a projected high of 69 degrees and more downpours in store, according to the forecast.

The sun starts making a comeback by the middle part of the week, with highs climbing back up into the high 70s and low 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. That’s closer to the average high of 82 degrees for this time of year.

It’ll stay warm and dry Friday and onward — great weather for graduations and Memorial Day weekend activities.





