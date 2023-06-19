MONDAY’S WEATHER: Off-and-on rain all day and most of the week

Atlanta is waking up to rain and rumbles of thunder this Juneteenth morning.

“Keep the umbrella close, not only (Monday) but all the way through at least the middle of the week,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

The bulk of the rain is falling south of the metro area in Troup and Meriwether counties early Monday. Here in the metro area, widespread rain should clear out as the morning wears on, but another round of showers will move in later in the afternoon, Monahan said. That should filter out by nightfall.

The clouds and storms will keep temperatures cooler than average in the low 80s, and upper 70s for much of the week. That’ll make for a cool first day of summer on Wednesday.

