MONDAY’S WEATHER: Holiday weekend ends warmer ahead of storms

The holiday weekend continues warming on King Day and temperatures will continue increasing until the end of the week.
It’s expected to be at least 15 degrees warmer Monday than it was on the wind-chill-filled Saturday, which is good news for those heading out for holiday-related events.
With highs hovering near 60 in metro Atlanta, it’s “actually a pretty mild day here on your Monday,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day should be dry and perfect for any outdoor events, family get-togethers and other celebrations.
Since Jan. 5, the King Center has been holding events in observance of MLK Day. On Monday, the Beloved Community Commemorative Service will be held at 10 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church. CEO of the King Center, Bernice King, and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, Bryan Stevenson, will be speaking.
At the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, several activities have been ongoing since Saturday in relation to King’s legacy. The center opened its newest exhibition of items from the Morehouse College Martin Luther King Jr. Collection called “Now is the Time,” which celebrates the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. The exhibit attempts to transport viewers back to Aug. 28, 1963, when more than 200,000 people from varying backgrounds and from all over the nation gathered on the National Mall and demanded civil and economic rights.
By the time residents return to work after the long weekend, rain is expected to be back.
“Rain is back in the forecast on Tuesday,” Monahan said. “Then on Thursday, we’ll have rain and even a few thunderstorms possible.”
Even with the rain, highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-60s and it will continue getting warmer until about Friday.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com