MONDAY’S WEATHER | Cooler than normal with highs staying in the 50s

1 hour ago
It’s a chilly start to the work week in metro Atlanta, so bundle up before heading out the door.

“We have the coldest air (so far this season) moving in as we go through the day,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Monday morning’s temperatures are starting in the mid 40s and will only climb into the mid to upper 50s as the day goes on. In the city, the high will top out at 59 degrees. That is well below the average high of 74 degrees for this time of year, and breezy conditions will make it feel colder, too.

There is plenty of sunshine in store for the morning hours, but clouds start to build in by the afternoon, Deon said.

“As clouds move in, we can see a light passing and sprinkle or light shower, but most of us will stay dry,” she said.

Tuesday will be cold again, but some milder air will move in on Wednesday and Thursday, which will bump high temperatures back into the 70s. Some rain is expected to arrive on Friday, which will cool things down again. The high on Friday is expected to stay in the upper 60s.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Court ruling leaves Atlanta minority small-business owners in limbo
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

