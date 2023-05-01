MONDAY’S WEATHER: Cool, dry, breezy start to May

Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph, which could bring down some trees or branches. It’ll stay gusty through the late afternoon, and as the sun goes down, so do wind speeds, Monahan said. It’ll be windy again on Tuesday, but Wednesday should have calmer weather.

The chilly air will linger through much of the week, with only a slight warm-up at the end of the week with highs of around 75 degrees on Thursday and Friday, according to the forecast. But the week will be packed with sunshine, at least until Friday when rain pops back into the forecast at a 30% chance of morning showers.