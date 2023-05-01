X

MONDAY’S WEATHER: Cool, dry, breezy start to May

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Metro Atlanta is kicking off the first day of May with lots of sunshine and strong winds with temperatures well below average Monday.

Temperatures are in the 40s ahead of daybreak, only topping out in the upper 60s as cold air blows in from the North, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. The average high for this time of year is 78 degrees.

“Once the sun comes up, the wind should really start to get roaring here pretty quick,” he said.

Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph, which could bring down some trees or branches. It’ll stay gusty through the late afternoon, and as the sun goes down, so do wind speeds, Monahan said. It’ll be windy again on Tuesday, but Wednesday should have calmer weather.

The chilly air will linger through much of the week, with only a slight warm-up at the end of the week with highs of around 75 degrees on Thursday and Friday, according to the forecast. But the week will be packed with sunshine, at least until Friday when rain pops back into the forecast at a 30% chance of morning showers.

As for the long-range temperature outlook for May, the first 10 days of the month are expected to stay cool at near- or below-average temperatures, Monahan said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mercer announces inaugural cohort of rural pediatric scholars
