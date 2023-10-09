MONDAY’S WEATHER | Chilly start but warm finish

After an unusually cold weekend in metro Atlanta, Monday is starting off on the cold side but will warm back up to near-normal temperatures.

Morning temperatures are in the 40s and 50s across the region. Some areas in the North Georgia mountains have even seen temperatures dip into the 30s overnight. The chill won’t last for long, though. As the sun comes up, so will the temperature.

“We’re expecting a mostly clear sky. That means lots of sunshine,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. “By the time we get into the two o’clock hour, winds will be shifting into more of a southwesterly direction, helping to get us into the lower to mid 70s.”

With a high of 75 degrees in the city, that puts us closer to the 77-degree average high for this time of year. Tomorrow will get a bit warmer than normal, with a projected high of 81 degrees in the city. The warmer weather is expected to stay with us through most of the week.

There is still no rain in the forecast for today or tomorrow. The next chance of showers comes on Wednesday. It’ll start off sunny that day, but clouds will build in later in the day and bring some tropical moisture from the southwest, Deon said. Heavier rain should hold off until Thursday morning and is expected to stay mostly to the south of the city.

