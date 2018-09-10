Atlanta Weather

Keep butter, toss eggs: Here’s what to keep, toss if you lose power

Many people may lose power thanks to Hurricane Helene, leading to thousands of pounds of spoiled food waiting at the end of this storm.

Even if you followed the golden rules of keeping your food safe, like keeping your refrigerator door closed and placing your perishable items in the freezer, there still could be some foods not worth saving if your power is out for 24 hours or more.

If you’re going through your fridge over the next few days, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a list of what food you can keep and what should be thrown out after a power outage:

Tip: Discard any perishable food, including meat, poultry and seafood, that has been above 40 degrees Fahrenheit for more than two hours.

What to throw out

  • Eggs
  • Cheese
  • Yogurt
  • Sour cream
  • Cut fruit
  • Biscuits
  • Unbaked dough for rolls

What to keep

  • Butter
  • Margarine
  • Fruit juice
  • Canned fruits
  • Whole fruits
  • Jams
  • Pickles
  • Vinegar-based dressings
  • Soy sauce
  • Mustard
  • Olives
  • Ketchup
  • Bread
  • Baked rolls
  • Muffins
  • Tortillas
  • Waffles
  • Pancakes
  • Raw vegetables
  • Fruit pies
  • Herbs

