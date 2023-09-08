FRIDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Really nice day’ ahead of scattered weekend showers

BreakingNews
A return to more seasonable temperatures is in store for metro Atlanta on Friday.

“With a mix of sun and clouds, should be a really nice day today,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

After a long stretch of 90-degree summer temperatures, today’s high should stay around 87 degrees in the city. That’s right around the average high of 86 degrees for this time of year. And with fall just two weeks away, projected highs should stay below 90 degrees for the foreseeable future. In fact, by the end of September, the average high is just 80 degrees and by Halloween, highs typically stay in the upper 60s, Monahan said.

As for rain, not much is in store on Friday. A better chance of seeing some scattered showers will come over the weekend, Monahan said. So if you have any outdoor weekend plans, be prepared to whip out the umbrella.

Saturday morning will be mainly dry, but by midday, some rain clouds will start to develop and linger through the late afternoon.

“It’s not widespread heavy rain, but there will be pockets of downpours,” Monahan said.

Sunday morning will bring another round of scattered showers, according to the forecast, and there is potential for some isolated storms as the day goes on.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

