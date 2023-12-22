FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Mild and dry ahead of rainy Christmas

“Tomorrow actually looks better than today — high of 63,” she said.

If you have any last-minute gift shopping to do, Saturday will be your best bet.

Clouds start rolling back into the area on Christmas Eve, but we should stay mostly dry throughout much of the day. It’ll be Sunday evening when a few isolated showers will be possible, but more widespread rain will arrive Christmas morning, Kramlich said.

We don't know what you all were hoping to see, but voilà. ✨❄️ White Christmases are rare down here. Missing trees indicate missing snowfall measurements (but spoiler alert -- they were probably 0" or close to it, too). ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ #gawx pic.twitter.com/AfnA6em4Eo — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) December 21, 2023

“A lot of us will be waking up to the rain,” she said. “Kids opening up the presents, they want to be outside. Well, we will be dodging showers off and on throughout the day.”

The rain is expected to stick around into Tuesday, and some areas could see an inch or two of rain with the bulk of it falling to the east of the city.

