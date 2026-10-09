Weather storm prep: How to stay safe during a power outage

Atlanta Fire Rescue’s Dive/Swift Water Team perform welfare checks on residents on Hanover West Drive in Atlanta after Hurricane Helene, which entered Georgia as a Category 2 made landfall, September 2024. (AJC FILE)

5 things to know to prepare for and deal with a power outage.

5 things to know to prepare for and deal with a power outage.

Georgia is bracing for the first hurricane of the season. Here are some tips to staying safe if the power goes out:

Prep plans

Unplug major appliances and charge cellphones and other essential devices in case you lose power.

When the lights are out

Instead of candles, use flashlights or battery-powered lanterns for lighting during an outage to reduce the risk of fire.

Stay away from electrical hazards

Avoid contact with conductors of electricity, including appliances, metal objects and water that may be in contact with energized equipment.

Don’t touch downed wires

Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire, including telephone or TV wires that may be touching a power line.

Contact the experts

Never attempt to remove tree limbs from power lines or walk through areas with debris or fallen trees, where downed power lines may be hidden. Call 911 or Georgia Power immediately if you see a fallen or low-hanging power line.