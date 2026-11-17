The owner of Underground Atlanta has bought much of another well-known downtown building.
Lalani Ventures and a partner announced Tuesday they have acquired the office floors of the 28-story building at 230 Peachtree St., which is part of the multi-tower Peachtree Center complex built by the late architect and developer John C. Portman Jr. A transaction price was not disclosed, but it’s one of the largest office buildings to trade hands in Atlanta this year.
The tower’s office floors encompass about 280,000 square feet of workspace and are 60% leased. The transaction does not include the eight-floor section that was converted into a Hotel Indigo in the mid-2010s.
Peachtree Center has faced challenges in recent years. Six of its towers and a retail center called The Hub went through foreclosure in 2022 and became one of the first — and largest — signs of post-pandemic office distress in Atlanta. Shaneel Lalani, founder of Lalani Ventures, said the complex remains a defining feature of downtown and its skyline, adding that 230 Peachtree’s future as a workplace for thousands remains bright.
“230 Peachtree is where John Portman’s vision for modern downtown Atlanta began, and we’re honored to be its next stewards,” Lalani said in a news release.
“We buy to hold,” he continued. “And this acquisition deepens our long-term commitment to downtown. Our focus now is bringing more great companies into this tower and continuing the work of revitalizing the heart of the city.”
Developed from the 1960s to 1980s, Peachtree Center includes several blocks of office high-rises, convention hotels, a shopping mall, as well as what is now known as AmericasMart. But 230 Peachtree tower’s history is unique among its siblings.
Built as one of the complex’s first buildings in 1965 and originally called Peachtree Center Tower, Portman’s namesake development company sold the building shortly after its completion. His company, Portman Holdings, reacquired it in 2014 and opted to partially convert it into a hotel.
Portman was represented in the recent sale by real estate services firm JLL. Minority partner Arun Singh of Radial Capital joined Lalani Ventures in the acquisition.
Developed from the 1960s to 1980s, Peachtree Center includes several blocks of office high-rises, convention hotels, a shopping mall, as well as what is now known as AmericasMart. But 230 Peachtree tower’s history is unique among its siblings.
Built as one of the complex’s first buildings in 1965 and originally called Peachtree Center Tower, Portman’s namesake development company sold the building shortly after its completion. His company, Portman Holdings, reacquired it in 2014 and opted to partially convert it into a hotel.
Portman was represented in the recent sale by real estate services firm JLL. Minority partner Arun Singh of Radial Capital joined Lalani Ventures in the acquisition.
Radial Capital will manage the building’s ownership entity, working alongside JLL on property management and office leasing. JLL was also hired by Transwestern Real Estate Services, the owner of Peachtree Center’s other office towers, to try to sell the other buildings in a listing published last year, but no buyers have emerged.
Lalani Ventures in 2020 bought the nearly vacant Underground Atlanta, the entertainment complex near Five Points that has undergone multiple lives. The company’s focus has been on leasing up the existing spaces, primarily with music, food and nightlife tenants, and it has increased occupancy to about 90%.
“We have the ability to attract high-quality tenants to this building,” Lalani said of 230 Peachtree, “because we have other office products in downtown Atlanta already and we can help tenants find the best fit.”
Lalani Ventures is also currently underway converting part of a 30-story tower at 34 Peachtree St. into apartments. The company is self-funding a $40 million effort to turn 10 stories into 150 apartments, aiming to debut the first units by next summer. The team’s larger ambitions for 34 Peachtree are to convert 20 stories into apartments, leaving the lower five for amenities and the top five as offices.
Singh said 230 Peachtree is an appealing long-term office building, especially because of its proximity to MARTA and current base of tenants.
“Several of them have recently renewed and expanded their space,” he said in the news release. “Our focus is to build on that momentum, work closely with JLL and give tenants good reasons to stay and grow here.”