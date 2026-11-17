Business This Atlanta tower was partly turned into a hotel. The rest has a new owner. Lalani Ventures, the owner of Underground Atlanta, buys the office floors at the Peachtree Center tower shared with Hotel Indigo. Share Exterior view of 230 Peachtree St., Atlanta, home to Hotel Indigo and an example of an office-to-hotel conversion, on Sept. 23, 2026. Lalani Ventures and a partner announced Tuesday they have acquired the office floors of the 28-story building at this address. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Zachary Hansen 56 minutes ago

The owner of Underground Atlanta has bought much of another well-known downtown building. Lalani Ventures and a partner announced Tuesday they have acquired the office floors of the 28-story building at 230 Peachtree St., which is part of the multi-tower Peachtree Center complex built by the late architect and developer John C. Portman Jr. A transaction price was not disclosed, but it’s one of the largest office buildings to trade hands in Atlanta this year. The tower’s office floors encompass about 280,000 square feet of workspace and are 60% leased. The transaction does not include the eight-floor section that was converted into a Hotel Indigo in the mid-2010s.

This photo shows office space in the tower at 230 Peachtree St., which Lalani Ventures acquired in November 2026. (Courtesy of Lalani Ventures) Radial Capital will manage the building’s ownership entity, working alongside JLL on property management and office leasing. JLL was also hired by Transwestern Real Estate Services, the owner of Peachtree Center’s other office towers, to try to sell the other buildings in a listing published last year, but no buyers have emerged.

Lalani Ventures in 2020 bought the nearly vacant Underground Atlanta, the entertainment complex near Five Points that has undergone multiple lives. The company’s focus has been on leasing up the existing spaces, primarily with music, food and nightlife tenants, and it has increased occupancy to about 90%. “We have the ability to attract high-quality tenants to this building,” Lalani said of 230 Peachtree, “because we have other office products in downtown Atlanta already and we can help tenants find the best fit.” Related Story Dunwoody’s State Farm office towers are for sale. It could be a bellwether. September 23, 2026 His company is also a partner on the city of Atlanta’s 2 Peachtree redevelopment, a large office-to-residential project that’s stalled amid a challenging construction economy. The first phase of that project will instead focus on the construction of a new 65-unit affordable senior housing building on a site adjacent to the tower called 5 Peachtree.

Lalani Ventures is also currently underway converting part of a 30-story tower at 34 Peachtree St. into apartments. The company is self-funding a $40 million effort to turn 10 stories into 150 apartments, aiming to debut the first units by next summer. The team’s larger ambitions for 34 Peachtree are to convert 20 stories into apartments, leaving the lower five for amenities and the top five as offices. This rendering shows one of the planned residential units at 34 Peachtree, a vacant office building next to Underground Atlanta that shares the same ownership. (Courtesy of Lalani Ventures) Singh said 230 Peachtree is an appealing long-term office building, especially because of its proximity to MARTA and current base of tenants.