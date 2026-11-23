Georgia Entertainment Scene 5 reasons why Atlanta’s Minecraft Experience is worth the price of admission A Decatur native helped bring the popular video game to life at Pullman Yards. Share The Minecraft Experience, at Pullman Yards in Atlanta, is a non-stop 50-minute journey for both neophytes and expert gamers alike. (Courtesy of Supply + Demand)

By Rodney Ho 1 hour ago

Minecraft is one of the bestselling video games in history at 425 million copies sold over 17 years, according to Microsoft and Mojang Studio. That mass appeal led Montreal-based multimedia studio Supply + Demand and San Francisco-based Experience MOD to create a communal, interactive experience that honors the game itself. Dubbed “Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue,” it has traveled the world the past two years, from Singapore to London to Mexico City, and has arrived at Atlanta’s Pullman Yards for the first time. The 50-minute adventure, which took more than a year to develop, involves plenty of calorie-burning activity that appeals to kiddos and adults alike. Human guides escort you through every detail of each biome as you collect supplies and potion ingredients, then try to save as many imperiled zombified villagers as possible.

Related Story ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ shines bright neon lights in Atlanta and beyond November 21, 2026 General admission prices range from $32 to $38 on Fever with a 20% discount through Dec. 20. There are also discounts for purchasing four or more tickets and a slightly higher price for flexible time entry. The experience will be available at Pullman Yards at least through the end of January. Here’s why the experience is worth it, even if you don’t know a Creeper from an Enderman. The Minecraft Experience at Pullman Yards features an Orb, which you use for gameplay purposes such as chopping sugar cane and trees and creating obsidion. (Courtesy of Supply + Demand) Embrace the Orb When you arrive, you’re handed a cube that changes color and vibrates. It’s dubbed the Orb and it lets you engage with the world around you.

The Orb can transform into an ax on screen, allowing you to chop down trees, collect sugar cane and take down hostile mobs with a few chopping motions. Positioning it over certain objects lets you gather supplies and ingredients to create obsidian. The Orb even turns a specific color when it’s time to move to a new biome. And if you place it on certain objects, you might hear a familiar sound, like a pig squeal.

“We needed a controller to interact with the wall and track everybody,” said Sara Hougan, creative director for the Minecraft Experience. She grew up in Decatur, not far from Pullman Yards, and now resides in San Francisco. “It keeps your score and knows what we have done. It gives us feedback.” "Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue" at Pullman Yards is a family affair in which every attendee gets an orb to help save villagers by collecting resources and taking down mobs. (Courtesy of Supply+Demand) It’s a community effort Hougan said the space can accommodate up to 250 people an hour with 25 visitors per group. You’ll need teamwork to collect supplies and ingredients and build an entryway to the Nether, a subterranean dimension filled with lava.

A collective score pops up at the end of the experience revealing how many villagers the group managed to save.

Sara Hougan, creative director for the Minecraft Experience, stands in front of an oversized Iron Golum in the forest biome at the experience at Pullman Yards, Nov. 17, 2026. She grew up in Decatur but now lives in San Francisco. (Rodney Ho/AJC) Keep it moving, moving Except for the first forest room, which lasts 12 minutes, visitors move through different biomes in six-minute intervals. Tedium never ensues. There are also Instagram-worthy photo opps with the Iron Golem, a Piglin or a Creeper. You can also hop into a Minecart. In some biomes in the "Minecraft Experience," there's a tracker so you know how well your entire team is doing in terms of collecting supplies or ingredients. (Rodney Ho/AJC) Experience different biomes Each biome features different pursuits. You gather supplies in one room, craft in another, build a village in a third, then watch in horror when they get zombified. The second part of the experience involves collecting ingredients, including brown mushrooms, gunpowder and spider eyes, to create a potion to cure zombified villagers.

Related Story PHOTOS: MomoCon 2026 held in Atlanta May 23, 2026 There are multiple, easy to understand games to keep everyone engaged. Hosts will sometimes throw out trivia questions. And in some rooms, a scoreboard tracks how much is being collected, giving players a chance to see how they’re doing in real time.

“Mojang at first didn’t want much of a score,” Hougan said. “They wanted everyone to feel good. But people do like the scores.” After you enter the Nether, you get to throw foam snowballs at Blazes and Piglins on a massive wall and collect Blaze Rods. The final room involves shaking and tapping the Orb to help create the curing potion and receive the final tally of saved villagers. The Minecraft Experience gift shop provides a huge variety of potential Christmas gifts for the kids and is accessible even if you don't take part in the experience at Pullman Yards. (Rodney Ho/AJC) No shortage of merch Like every other experience, there’s a gift shop, dubbed “The Trading Post” here. There are plushies galore, T-shirts (including one specific to Atlanta), a hoodie, a tumbler, Crocs and a baseball jersey. There’s also a cool $120 chess set just in time for holiday shopping.