Arts & Entertainment Grand Theft Auto VI shines bright neon lights in Atlanta and beyond. The open-world game makes history with a record-breaking launch. Share A man plays Grand Theft Auto VI at a launch event at the XP Tavern in Aldgate East in London, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

By Brooke Leigh Howard 16 minutes ago

Social media is awash in sunset pastels, art deco-inspired script has been laced across advertisements and marketing campaigns and prints from the 1980s crime drama “Miami Vice” have been resurrected. Thursday’s release of “Grand Theft Auto VI” marks the first installment in the blockbuster franchise after more than a decade, and gamers across the country are celebrating. A billboard announcing the release of the "Grand Theft Auto VI" video game is displayed near Times Square, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, in New York. (Yuki Iwamura/AP) Across metro Atlanta Thursday, players gathered around large TVs, eyes glued to the latest development in open-world gaming. “Everybody’s been waiting for it for years,” said Carrollton resident Eric Turner. Grand Theft Auto VI specs More than 24 million copies of “Grand Theft Auto VI” were downloaded across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles as of the first day of release, Reuters reported. Unlike past releases, “GTA VI” launched solely as a digital game, with no physical copies. On its first day, the game pulled in over $2 billion in sales, tripling the amount of the previous installment.

In Atlanta, venues hosted “GTA VI” streaming events and gaming sessions. Lounges had gaming consoles for customers to play, and strip clubs promoted raffles and giveaways.

Jazimin Kotta, co-owner of Luna Noir Lounge in Morrow, strategically used the game’s launch day as the official opening for her business. In gaming stations at the lounge, “GTA” players shared memories of previous games and what they were excited to see in the latest edition. Markus Holmes, right, Nikki Styles, center, and Ed Styles, left, test out the new Grand Theft Auto 6 and smoke hookah at Luna Noir Lounge in Morrow, Ga., on November 19, 2026. Ed and Nikki are married with five children and said they often "load up the game and do missions together." They wanted to bring their kids but couldn’t because of the hookah. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC)

Turner, a pest prevention specialist, said he hadn’t played any installments within the GTA franchise in over 20 years, but he was excited to get back in the game.

“The graphics were looking like they were really good,” he said. “I’m actually impressed.” Caroline Sanders, co-owner of Steel Collectibles in Kennesaw, wished she’d ordered more collectible copies of “GTA VI” for her store, which specializes in retro games.

“We sold out of the (10) copies (ordered) very fast,” she said about the collectibles, which only included the case and poster for “GTA VI.” “We had multiple calls asking if we had it.” The City of Atlanta Police Department told players to keep the game within the console and not bring it to real-life streets. “With all the excitement and anticipation surrounding the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, the Atlanta Police Department has a friendly reminder: Play the game, but don’t play yourself and end up in jail!” a Facebook message posted Tuesday read in part.

Brands across the country — Wendy’s, Popeyes, Burger King — rode the “GTA VI” train with themed meals and deals. Others, like Sephora, Starbucks and Petco, joined online conversations on the game.

What to know about ‘Grand Theft Auto’ This week’s launch comes 13 years after the previous “Grand Theft Auto” installment and 24 years after the first time the storyline took place in the fictional Vice City. (“Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories,” a spinoff of the original, came out in 2006.) Developed by Rockstar North, “GTA” launched in 1997 as a two-dimensional game on PC and PlayStation. The game centers on a low-level criminal, who runs errands to build their status within the organized crime world. The current wave of the franchise really kicked off in 2001 with the release of “Grand Theft Auto III,” the first in the series to be 3D. It also revealed more open-world gameplay options, meaning players could roam around a map on their own free will without having to partake in any specific tasks.

Over time, the game evolved into turf and gang wars, the process of building criminal empires and business enterprises, developing relationships across professions and working side hustles — like ice cream-masked delivery missions and offering taxi cab services. In “GTA VI,” protagonists Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval simultaneously navigate Vice City’s crime world and their romantic relationships. While undergoing missions to steal cars, make deliveries and engage in countless armed battles, players also have to engage in daily tasks to maintain their characters’ livelihoods. Oh, and then there are alligators. Related Story Let Me Put U On: To gaming as a family love language Michael Smiley, a 42-year-old DJ from Lawrenceville, first discovered “Grand Theft Auto” when he was 12 while looking for rentals at Blockbuster. “I wanted to play something different other than what my friends were playing,” he said, noting the horror game “Resident Evil” was popular at the time.

Smiley said “GTA VI” allows gamers to explore a Bonnie-and-Clyde dynamic. ‘Grand Theft Auto’s’ gaming evolution Players are excited for “GTA VI’s” realism and attention to detail. Originally scored with underground music, “GTA” started to incorporate mainstream songs over time. Atlanta artists Gucci Mane, Young Thug and Metro Boomin’ are featured in the latest edition. Then, there are references to notorious moments in history, including the 1991 L.A. riots in 2004’s “GTA: San Andreas” and the historical founding of fictional Liberty City, based on New York City, in a television program in “GTA IV.” Yes, the game is that detailed where players can actually watch original shows made just for the game. There’s also talk radio.

The game always includes cheeky humor while parodying pop culture. For example, “GTA’s” Cluckin’ Bell is an amalgamation of KFC and Taco Bell, while ZIP mimics the GAP clothing brand. Signage for the new Grand Theft Auto video game is displayed at a GameStop, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. (Ellen Schmidt/AP) Until now, Bart DuSauzay a construction manager from Peachtree City, gamed on his PlayStation 4, but will upgrade to a PlayStation 5 with the release of “GTA VI,” which is only offered on ninth-generation consoles. “It’s just fun that it kind of mimics the real world to a certain extent,” he said. “The elements of realism in it paired with the ability to undertake a bit of extremism with no consequences, it’s fun. It gives you a bit of release. It’s something that you can do that you can’t do in the real world, but you’re playing in this real world environment.” Trevor Konrath, an audio engineer and gaming streamer in Grant Park, attributes the popularity of “GTA” to its technological advancements.

“It’s just the level of technology people have never seen,” Konrath, 34, said. The artificial intelligence has gotten smarter. Players are impressed with how the NPCs (non-playable characters) remember and react to their choices and actions. Konrath is excited to see how “GTA VI” will go even further with in-game intelligence. Related Story Morris Brown expands esports program as students turn gaming into career skills More than a game “In these video games, you control the outcome of what happens. It’s more interactive,” Konrath said. He said it’s similar to people who like to watch TV or movies, but gaming gives him more autonomy. Turner believes gaming is a reclamation of childhood wonder. He said it’s a way for adults to revisit their youthful interests and remain young at heart.

“We all have certain hobbies as we get older. No matter what age,” he said. “We’re all grown kids at heart.” For many gamers, “GTA” is about community. Markus Holmes, left, Ed Styles, center, and Nikki Styles, right test out the new Grand Theft Auto 6 and smoke hookah at Luna Noir Lounge in Morrow, Ga., on November 19, 2026. Ed and Nikki are married with five children and said they often "load up the game and do missions together." They wanted to bring their kids but couldn’t because of the hookah. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC) DuSauzay hardly considers himself a gamer, but he’s interested in playing the new “GTA” with his friends. “There’s more sense of community there than any other game,” he said. “‘Grand Theft Auto’ is structured with this online community or platform that allows you to team up with other members, whether it be friends or random people,” DuSauzay, 39, said. “You can all collectively play together and undergo missions as your own separate characters, but working together towards a common goal.”