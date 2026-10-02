Georgia Entertainment Scene Netflix quickly renews Atlanta-shot ‘A Different World’ sequel for Season 2 The show debuted just eight days ago. Share Add AJC on Google Jasmine Guy (second from left) reprises her role as Whitley Gilbert. She walks the red carpet with (from left) Morehouse College President F. DuBois Bowman, Spelman College President Ayanna Howard and Clark Atlanta University President George T. French Jr. ahead of a screening of the reboot of "A Different World." (Natrice Miller for the AJC)

By Rodney Ho 42 minutes ago

Just eight days after the sequel to “A Different World” debuted, Netflix gave the dramedy a second season renewal. This is one of the fastest renewals for a freshman show in the streaming service’s history. Typically, Netflix waits two weeks or longer as it evaluates data. It helps that “A Different World” was an immediate hit, debuting at No. 4 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 English TV list, with 4.2 million views in its first four days, and landing in the Top 10 in 15 countries. “A Different World” remained at No. 1 Friday on the Netflix Top 10 in the United States, a position it has held since it debuted.

Efforts to bring the show back after its initial six-year run in 1993 have percolated for decades. Debbie Allen, an executive producer and director during its initial run, last year was finally able to gather most of the original team back together, including actors, writers and producers. Atlanta-based Felicia Pride, who had produced a successful “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot for Peacock called “Bel Air,” signed on as showrunner.

And although the show is fictionally set at the historically Black Hillman College in Virginia, it was able to use Atlanta University Center as home base for key scenes during Season 1.

Related Story Opinion: Why the "Different World" sequel matters in 2026 The show features a new generation of Hillman College students, two of whom are offspring of key original characters. Critics gave the show an 82% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus take: “This revived continuation of a beloved classic follows new characters through the lens of Gen-Z, crackling with energy, strutting with style, and written with full-hearted verve, proving that ‘A Different World’ isn’t such a bad thing after all.” Viewers on Rotten Tomatoes, however, were less impressed, with 71% giving it a positive rating. In an interview last week with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Pride said if “A Different World” received a renewal, she hoped the show could return to Atlanta for production early next year.