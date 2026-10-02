Netflix quickly renews Atlanta-shot ‘A Different World’ sequel for Season 2

Just eight days after the sequel to “A Different World” debuted, Netflix gave the dramedy a second season renewal.
This is one of the fastest renewals for a freshman show in the streaming service’s history. Typically, Netflix waits two weeks or longer as it evaluates data.
It helps that “A Different World” was an immediate hit, debuting at No. 4 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 English TV list, with 4.2 million views in its first four days, and landing in the Top 10 in 15 countries.
“A Different World” remained at No. 1 Friday on the Netflix Top 10 in the United States, a position it has held since it debuted.
The show features a new generation of Hillman College students, two of whom are offspring of key original characters.
Critics gave the show an 82% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus take: “This revived continuation of a beloved classic follows new characters through the lens of Gen-Z, crackling with energy, strutting with style, and written with full-hearted verve, proving that ‘A Different World’ isn’t such a bad thing after all.”
Viewers on Rotten Tomatoes, however, were less impressed, with 71% giving it a positive rating.
In an interview last week with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Pride said if “A Different World” received a renewal, she hoped the show could return to Atlanta for production early next year.
The show was initially given a single pilot episode in July 2025, a shift in strategy for Netflix, which often gives a new series an entire season test run.
It took four months before Netflix finally greenlit the series. Filming of the subsequent nine episodes took place from February to April.
Netflix did give the show a heavy marketing push, including a promotional “Road to Hillman” tour of multiple historically Black colleges and universities last month.
The business landscape for this new version of “A Different World” is literally a different world from the late 1980s and early 1990s, when broadcast TV was still king.
The sitcom, shot in Hollywood before a studio audience, regularly drew 20 million or more viewers a week on NBC, airing after “The Cosby Show” on Thursday nights. Ratings fell off sharply during its sixth and final season, when “The Cosby Show” was no longer on the air.