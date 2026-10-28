Bookshelf Terrorism, toymakers on the slate for 2026 Atlanta Jewish book festival Concerts, workshops expand on author talks and audience Q&As at Marcus Jewish Community Center. Share Although there are some novels in the mix, the Book Festival of the MJCAA lineup leans heavily toward nonfiction titles, such as “Stories Carry,” “Checkmate” and “Babe: Elaboratio.” (Courtesy)

By Suzanne Van Atten 1 hour ago

The 35th annual Book Festival of the MJCCA brings 22 days of author events to Dunwoody beginning Sunday. A diverse lineup of experts, celebrities and writers are scheduled to talk about their latest books, ranging from novels and cookbooks to memoirs and investigative journalism. Primarily chosen for their appeal to the Jewish community, titles nevertheless reflect topics of interest across the board. “It’s really reflective of what our community is interested in hearing about right now,” Vice Chair Tracey Grant said, “everything from health and wellness, to our pets, to Israel.” Marquee writers include former first lady Jill Biden, who will discuss her book “View from the East Wing,” and singer Harry Connick Jr., promoting “Babe: Elaboratio,” his book about his mother.

Related Story 5 new bloodcurdling reads to keep you up at night October 11, 2026 While author talks and Q&As with the audience make up the bulk of programming, there are a couple of musical performances on tap — including one by Connick, naturally — as well as other experiential events. “We have a lot of opportunities for our attendees to engage with the authors in a meaningful way. … For example, ‘The Art of Jewish Joy’ by Amanda Kingloff, you’ll be able to come and engage with our author and actually make something under her guidance,” Grant said. “Jenny Barker is another author leading a workshop called ‘Flower Energy.’ There will be the opportunities to understand how flowers bring energy into our life and actually do some hands-on flower arranging. So that’s new for us.”

Although there are some novels in the mix, the lineup leans heavily toward nonfiction titles. Here are five to consider:

Dena Schusterman’s memoir, “Stories Carry,” delivers an intimate perspective on the insular world of Hasidic traditions. (Courtesy of Mercer University Press) ‘Stories Carry’

Atlanta-based writer and educator Dena Schusterman’s memoir delivers an intimate perspective on the insular world of Hasidic traditions. Through a series of essays, the shlicha (Israeli emissary) chronicles the challenges and rewards of raising eight children in the modern world while living a life deeply anchored in ultra-Orthodox Judaism. Woven through her narrative are accounts of her parents’ experiences as Chabad emissaries in ’70s-era Berkeley, California. Schusterman will be in conversation with author Melissa Faye Greene. 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. $21.50. Related Story Georgia poets ponder family, nature, faith and labor in new collections October 2, 2026 “When We See You Again” by Rachel Goldberg-Polin is a meditation on grief and the indomitable nature of the human spirit that finds hope in the midst of despair. (Courtesy of Random House) ‘When We See You Again’ A native of Chicago living in Jerusalem, educator Rachel Goldberg-Polin was thrust into activism when her 23-year-old son, Hersh, was taken hostage by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, 2023, while attending a concert. She and her husband, Jon Polin, became the public face of the efforts to free the hostages before Hersh and five other captives were executed 328 days later. Her memoir is a meditation on grief and the indomitable nature of the human spirit that finds hope in the midst of despair. “She has been such a leader since Oct. 7 occurred, showing us how to step forward with dignity in the darkest of times and how to lean into our traditions,” Grant said. Goldberg-Polin will be in conversation with NBC News contributor Elizabeth Cohen. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2. $56.50-$76.50.

“Never Mind the Happy,” a memoir by composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman, is filled with humor and celebrity anecdotes. (Courtesy of Regalo Press) ‘Never Mind the Happy’ Subtitled “Showbiz Stories from a Sore Winner,” this memoir by composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman is filled with humor and celebrity anecdotes as he elaborates on his career spanning five decades working in television, film, Broadway and live performance. In addition to scoring films such as “Sleepless in Seattle” and “Sister Act,” and co-writing Broadway musicals including “Hairspray” and “Smash,” Shaiman spent many years as musical director and arranger for Bette Midler. His author talk and Q&A will include a live musical performance. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. $26.50.

Related Story 6 new books to satisfy your itch for fall fiction September 27, 2026 In addition to chronicling the birth of a new industry, Michael Kimmel explores how Jewish authors, parenting experts and psychologists contributed to the evolution of a child-based culture in “Playmakers.” (Courtesy of W. W. Norton) ‘Playmakers’ Barbie. G.I. Joe. Mr. Potato Head. Lionel trains. The teddy bear. Those classic toys and many more were created by first-generation Jewish toymakers profiled by Michael Kimmel in this book subtitled “The Jewish Entrepreneurs Who Created the Toy Industry in America.” In addition to chronicling the birth of a new industry, Kimmel explores how Jewish authors, parenting experts and psychologists contributed to the evolution of a child-based culture. This book will be paired with the historical novel “Let’s Call Her Barbie” by Renée Rosen in a dual-author event moderated by former CNN producer Nadia Bilchik. Organizers will be collecting contributions for a toy drive benefiting Amy’s Holiday Party, hosted by the nonprofit Creating Connected Communities. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. $26.50. In “Checkmate,” Ben Mezrich breaks down the cataclysmic cheating scandal that rocked the international chess world in 2022. (Courtesy of Grand Central Publishing) ‘Checkmate’