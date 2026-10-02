Bookshelf Georgia poets ponder family, nature, faith and labor in new collections Plus, Ariel Lawhon is featured at Johns Creek Literary Fair; Danté Stewart is keynote for Red Clay Writers Conference. Share Add AJC on Google

By Suzanne Van Atten 16 minutes ago

Three Georgia poets have new poetry collections out this fall. Food figures prominently in “Work Lunch” (Hub City Press, Oct. 13) by musician and poet Lee Bains, a native of Birmingham, Alabama, who now lives in Atlanta. In long-form poems with titles such as “Sandwich,” “Cornbread and Beans” and “Salad,” Bains uses food as an entry point to explore topics such as family, memory, class, gender, race and labor — especially the invisible, underpaid and often thankless work of the service industry. Bains will discuss “Work Lunch” Oct. 3 at the Decatur Book Festival. For details, go to decaturbookfestival.com. Georgia Center for the Book and A Cappella Books presents Bains in conversation with Peter Biello, host of GPB’s “All Things Considered,” Oct. 6 at Decatur Library. For details, go to georgiacenterforthebook.org.

Winner of the 2018 Thurber Prize for American Humor for her memoir “Priestdaddy,” Savannah-based writer Patricia Lockwood’s sharp wit and keen intelligence are on display in her new poetry collection, “Agate Head / Stone Soup” (Penguin Books, out now). Previously published in outlets such as The Paris Review, The New Yorker and The Atlantic, the poems blend elements of memoir with observations about nature, literature and artmaking informed by Lockwood’s passion for collecting rocks and metal smithing. Lockwood appears Oct. 3 at the Decatur Book Festival. For information, go to decaturbookfestival.com. Atlanta poet Teri Elam’s debut, “Digging Beneath Bones” (Finishing Line Press, out now), features a dynamic collection of poems that explore mothers, daughters, fathers, faith and growing up Black in the South. Atlanta-based novelist Nic Stone. (Courtesy)

New book from Nic Stone Happy pub day to Atlanta author Nic Stone. Publishing Tuesday is her middle-grade novel “Dasia (Forever)” (Crown Books for Young Readers, $17.99), a spinoff of her 2017 bestselling novel “Dear Martin.” Dasia is a 13-year-old girl who’s been cooped up in a hospital for 19 days undergoing cancer treatment when she befriends Jameson “Jimmy” Jeffs, who also has cancer. Dasia’s inner world is revealed in unsent letters she writes to her incarcerated older brother as the teen girls get to know one another and ultimately have their friendship tested.

Additional festivities include a ticketed VIP reception and 30 local adult and children’s authors promoting their work. The event will be held at Johns Creek United Methodist Church. For details, go to artsonthecreek.org. "Shoutin' in the Fire: An American Epistle" by Dante Stewart. (Courtesy of Convergent Books) Red Clay Writers Conference Danté Stewart will be the keynote speaker for the Red Clay Writers Conference presented by the Georgia Writers Association on Oct. 17 at Kennesaw State University’s Marietta campus. The Georgia-based author wrote “Shoutin’ in the Fire: An American Epistle” (Convergent Books, $25), a 2021 memoir about faith and the racial reckoning he experienced as a rising Black leader in a predominantly white evangelical church. The conference will feature a variety of panels, readings and workshops on topics including poetry, memoir, screenwriting, horror, fantasy, YA novels and more. Among the 30 or so participating authors are Josh Russell, Amy Pence, Parul Kapur, Ann Hite and Garrard Conley.