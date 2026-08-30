Bookshelf Harry Connick Jr., Jill Biden to take the stage at MJCCA book fest Plus, Atlanta author takes helm at Pat Conroy Literary Center, and there’s a new literary prize for Southern writers. Harry Connick Jr. will discuss his book "Babe: Elaboratio," a tribute to his mother, at the Book Festival of the MJCCA. (Courtesy of Gavin Bond)

By Suzanne Van Atten 1 hour ago Share

Metro Atlanta will play host to three book festivals this fall. The longest running is the Book Festival of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, a three-week presentation of ticketed author talks featuring nationally renowned authors whose books run the gamut of genres from food and fiction to history and current events. Former first lady Jill Biden, singer Harry Connick Jr. and cookbook author Adeena Sussman are among the 30-plus writers participating in this year’s festival, taking place Nov. 1-22 on the MJCCA’s Dunwoody campus. "View from the East Wing" by Jill Biden. (Courtesy of Gallery Books) Biden will discuss her memoir “View from the East Wing.” Connick will talk about his tribute to his mother, “Babe: Elaboratio.” And Sussman’s conversation about her book, “Zariz: 100 Easy, Breezy Tel Aviv-y Recipes,” will include a dessert reception.

Novelists participating this year include Renee Rosen, whose book “Let’s Call Her Barbie” fictionalizes Ruth Handler’s creation of the enduringly popular doll in 1956, and Jenna Blum, who spins a tale of romance and murder among authors in “Murder Your Darlings.” Local fiction writers Jessica Handler (“The World to See”), Lynn Cullen (“When We Were Brilliant”) and co-authors Meredith Lavender and Kendall Shores (“Perfect Life”) will also make appearances. Meredith Lavender, left, and Kendall Shores, co-authors of Perfect Life, hold a copy of their book, Perfect Life, as they pose for a portrait at Eagle Eye Book Shop on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, in Decatur. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Among the nonfiction offerings are a number of historians and experts in the fields of law, psychology and activism who will discuss their books on issues related to antisemitism, Israel and the Holocaust. Among them are Simon Sebag Montefiore (“The Cauldron: The Making of the Modern Middle East”), Natalie Livingstone (“The Nuremberg Women”) and Shai Davidai (“American Intellectual Antisemitism”). For details on dates and ticket prices, go to atlantajcc.org.

Other upcoming book festivals include:

“He is one of those writers who’s showed me the possibility of Southern storytelling,” said Gwaltney. “The topics that he wrote about really impacted me and resonated with me as a writer, and that’s the power of place, family, memory and the complicated relationship that we have with where we come from.” Gwaltney’s first official event with the center will be the Lowcountry Book Club Convention Sept. 26, followed by the 11th annual Pat Conroy Literary Festival, which marks the 50th anniversary of “The Great Santini,” in October. His goals for the center include expanding its literary programming and educational initiatives, as well as its partnerships and community storytelling efforts. “My hope is we’ll continue to honor Pat Conroy’s legacy by not just simply remembering what he wrote but by continuing what he believed that stories could do — that is connecting us to place, that’s connecting us to one another and, ultimately, that’s connecting us to ourselves.” New Southern literary prize South Arts, a regional nonprofit arts organization based in Atlanta, has announced a new book-length literary prize for works in progress, and it comes with a substantial purse. The winner gets $25,000, and two runners-up get $10,000 each. The competition is open to writers 18 years or older who are full-time residents of the organization’s 11-state Southeastern region. Deadline for submissions is Oct. 7, with winners announced in November. For details, go to southarts.org.