Buckhead’s Koshu Club serves pure luxury, no matter how you define it

4 out of 5 stars (excellent)
Noise level: moderate to loud
Recommended dishes: Edo Caesar, wagyu menchi katsu sando, kaisen moriawase, caviar service, gindara misozuke, New York strip, rib eye, olive striploin, sweet potato fondant, yamitsuki cabbage
Vegetarian dishes: green beans goma-ae, yamitsuke cabbage, white rice (note: many vegetable dishes on the menu use dashi, a broth made with fish flakes called katsuobushi)
Alcohol: full bar with a deeply considered wine program, including rare wines by the glass, and a sake sommelier
Price range: $75 — $150 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 5-10 p.m. Sunday-Monday, 5:15-11 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Parking: paid valet in building
Nearest MARTA station: 1.2 miles from Buckhead station
Reservations: highly recommended
Address, phone: 99 W. Paces Ferry Rd. NW, Atlanta. 404-806-1404
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
4 out of 5 stars (excellent)
Noise level: moderate to loud
Recommended dishes: Edo Caesar, wagyu menchi katsu sando, kaisen moriawase, caviar service, gindara misozuke, New York strip, rib eye, olive striploin, sweet potato fondant, yamitsuki cabbage
Vegetarian dishes: green beans goma-ae, yamitsuke cabbage, white rice (note: many vegetable dishes on the menu use dashi, a broth made with fish flakes called katsuobushi)
Alcohol: full bar with a deeply considered wine program, including rare wines by the glass, and a sake sommelier
Price range: $75 — $150 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 5-10 p.m. Sunday-Monday, 5:15-11 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Parking: paid valet in building
Nearest MARTA station: 1.2 miles from Buckhead station
Reservations: highly recommended
Address, phone: 99 W. Paces Ferry Rd. NW, Atlanta. 404-806-1404
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.