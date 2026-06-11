Buckhead’s Koshu Club serves pure luxury, no matter how you define it

It’s also easy to imagine visiting Koshu Club for a date night just to order the kaisen moriawase, a sashimi platter that featured sea bream, scallop, king prawn and bluefin tuna when I ordered it. The beautifully arranged seafood selection is like a small taste of Mujo and would go well with a couple of Flying Vs, the restaurant’s sharp, savory version of a martini.

There’s a fabulous sandwich on the appetizer menu that feels like a real bargain at $23; the wagyu menchi katsu sando is almost like a Japanese patty melt, the patty made from truly incredible beef.

Other standouts from the menu included the Edo Caesar, a salad topped with a decadent snowdrift of Parmesan, and a lovely, surprisingly casual caviar service with toasted shokupan and roasted chive creme.

Each steak comes with one of six sauces, and your server can recommend which might pair best with your chosen cut of beef. I suggest getting the sauce served on the side, especially for the Japanese wagyu, so you can taste the meat first. Otherwise, the au poivre sauce is tough to beat — it takes some self-control not to drink the decadent, heavily spiced sauce directly from its little carafe.

It’s also easy to imagine visiting Koshu Club for a date night just to order the kaisen moriawase, a sashimi platter that featured sea bream, scallop, king prawn and bluefin tuna when I ordered it. The beautifully arranged seafood selection is like a small taste of Mujo and would go well with a couple of Flying Vs, the restaurant’s sharp, savory version of a martini.

There’s a fabulous sandwich on the appetizer menu that feels like a real bargain at $23; the wagyu menchi katsu sando is almost like a Japanese patty melt, the patty made from truly incredible beef.

Other standouts from the menu included the Edo Caesar, a salad topped with a decadent snowdrift of Parmesan, and a lovely, surprisingly casual caviar service with toasted shokupan and roasted chive creme.

Each steak comes with one of six sauces, and your server can recommend which might pair best with your chosen cut of beef. I suggest getting the sauce served on the side, especially for the Japanese wagyu, so you can taste the meat first. Otherwise, the au poivre sauce is tough to beat — it takes some self-control not to drink the decadent, heavily spiced sauce directly from its little carafe.

While Koshu Club’s dinner menu is relatively small, it changes regularly, and the beverage program ensures there are plenty of reasons to come back and explore. Federico Castellucci, CEO of the restaurant group, said the company made a significant investment in the wine cellar, so Koshu Club opened with a much deeper selection than most new restaurants.

Castellucci also highlighted the restaurant’s novel strategy for serving rare and interesting wines by the glass. The beverage team, led by Nick Quinones, looks for large-format wine bottles from their suppliers, products that are traditionally more difficult to sell. Large-format wines age more slowly and evenly than those in standard bottles, and the restaurant uses a Coravin device to pour individual glasses without exposing the wine to air. As a result, Koshu Club offers unusually well-aged, esoteric wines one glass at a time.

A dedicated sake sommelier can provide recommendations from a thoughtfully curated list of sake by the glass or bottle. Prices for wine and sake by the glass tend to be in the $20-$30 range, though the large-format special, a 2017 Komorebi chardonnay from Matt Taylor Wines in Sonoma, was $90 for a full glass.

Koshu Club’s service staff is professional and buttoned-up, as one would expect at a restaurant of this caliber. Nearly every item on the menu has a long story behind it, but the servers let you ask the questions and only delve as deep as you’re interested. They ask diners to place their food orders at the beginning of the meal and course out the dishes with appropriate timing.

Koshu Club is an excellent restaurant in every sense, immediately stepping into a small, elite circle of Atlanta’s best. While its commitment to quality and service (and yes, luxury) resembles that of its sister restaurant, I can’t quite put Koshu Club on the same level as Mujo. It doesn’t offer the same paradigm-shifting, expectation-shattering experience.

While Koshu Club’s dinner menu is relatively small, it changes regularly, and the beverage program ensures there are plenty of reasons to come back and explore. Federico Castellucci, CEO of the restaurant group, said the company made a significant investment in the wine cellar, so Koshu Club opened with a much deeper selection than most new restaurants.

Castellucci also highlighted the restaurant’s novel strategy for serving rare and interesting wines by the glass. The beverage team, led by Nick Quinones, looks for large-format wine bottles from their suppliers, products that are traditionally more difficult to sell. Large-format wines age more slowly and evenly than those in standard bottles, and the restaurant uses a Coravin device to pour individual glasses without exposing the wine to air. As a result, Koshu Club offers unusually well-aged, esoteric wines one glass at a time.

A dedicated sake sommelier can provide recommendations from a thoughtfully curated list of sake by the glass or bottle. Prices for wine and sake by the glass tend to be in the $20-$30 range, though the large-format special, a 2017 Komorebi chardonnay from Matt Taylor Wines in Sonoma, was $90 for a full glass.

Koshu Club’s service staff is professional and buttoned-up, as one would expect at a restaurant of this caliber. Nearly every item on the menu has a long story behind it, but the servers let you ask the questions and only delve as deep as you’re interested. They ask diners to place their food orders at the beginning of the meal and course out the dishes with appropriate timing.