Arts & Entertainment Belly Gang Kushington to headline Hawks’ halftime show amid breakout year The game will be Oct. 24 at State Farm Arena, where the Atlanta Dream play in the WNBA Finals earlier that day. Share Rapper Belly Gang Kushington performs at Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals between the Atlanta Dream and the New York Liberty on Oct. 7, 2026, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

By DeAsia Paige 38 minutes ago

Belly Gang Kushington is on a run. The Atlanta rapper, who gained prominence this year for his viral track “WTF Goin,” will perform at halftime during the Hawks’ home opener against the Houston Rockets on Oct. 24. Related Story How a member of a beloved Atlanta rap duo found a new home in R&B music “I almost feel like it’s going to be the most important day of my life,” Kushington, whose real name is Victor Thomas, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. His appearance marks the first time he has headlined a Hawks halftime show on his own. Last season, the 35-year-old performed at a March game with fellow Atlanta rapper YK Niece.

Kushington, who’s signed to Atlanta label LVRN, is having a big year. His 21 Savage-assisted single “WTF Goin” marked his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 50. He almost didn’t release the track, which officially dropped in June, until he acquiesced to advice from his team and 21 Savage, who said he instantly knew it’d be a hit and wanted to hop on it. That same month, Kushington was named an XXL Freshman, the magazine’s annual list recognizing rap’s best new talent.

The artist told the AJC that soon he’ll release his sophomore album, following last year’s “The Streets Is Yours.”

“It’s been a dream come true,” he said of his recent accolades. “To work as hard as I do, and to see everything unfold, it’s like every step I make, I didn’t even know it could get bigger.” Kushington’s performance falls on a busy day for State Farm Arena, which will also host Game 4 of the WNBA Finals featuring the Atlanta Dream. In a rare WNBA/NBA doubleheader, the Dream are scheduled to play the Golden State Valkyries at 1 p.m. The Hawks will face the Rockets at 8:30 p.m. Game 4 of the WNBA Finals was initially slated for Oct. 22, which would’ve conflicted with a Sombr concert at the arena. The scheduling changes were announced Tuesday amid growing concerns about the Dream not having an adequate venue to host their Finals games.