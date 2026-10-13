Atlanta Hawks Hawks’ depth shines in exhibition win over Thunder Atlanta sat all but one of its starters, along with several key pieces at the top of its rotation. Share Add AJC on Google Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale dunks over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Dix (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

By Lauren Williams 16 minutes ago

The Hawks continue to find the right connectivity in their exhibitions, even when the shots don’t fall. Despite shooting under 40% at one point in Monday’s game at State Farm Arena, the Hawks downed the Thunder 113-110. Atlanta sat all but one of its starters, along with several key pieces at the top of its rotation. Dyson Daniels (rest), Lu Dort (rest), Keshon Gilbert (patellar tendinitis), Jalen Johnson (rest), CJ McCollum (rest), Onyeka Okongwu (rest) and Aaron Wiggins (rest) all sat. So, the Hawks rolled with mostly their rookies, young pieces, two-way and training-camp players. It gave the players extended minutes they otherwise wouldn’t get in the regular season. It also gave the Hawks a chance for an extended evaluation period.

The Thunder, on the first night of away-and-home back-to-back games, did not travel with their starters and top rotation players. Here are some takeaways. — Hawks center Jock Landale looked like the most experienced player on the floor and he got the Hawks out to an early lead. The veteran started for Okongwu, who sat for rest. The Australian big man attacked the rim, paving the way for the Hawks to run some of their offense through him. He had 17 points and 7 rebounds, as he provided the Hawks’ youngsters with a strong, organizing voice on the floor.

When Landale went to the bench, the Hawks lost some of that connectivity and the Thunder made their run to get back in the game.

— Landale had some help from Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The veteran wing missed Saturday’s exhibition game against the Pacers but had an extended run on Monday. Alexander-Walker had some flashy moments, including a spin and kickout pass to Jalen Wilson in the corner to avoid defenders at the rim. Then Wilson swung to the wing and Alexander-Walker rotated to the corner and sank a 3. He finished with 16 points, 6 rebounds and five assists. — Though rookie Kingston Flemings may have pressed just a little with his scoring, he put together a smart game as one of the Hawks’ floor generals. Flemings took great care of the ball and didn’t turn it over, though the Thunder also played their rookies, two-way players and training-camp players.