Dagmar Midcap is officially gone from CBS Atlanta

Midcap has not publicly explained why she chose to leave and did not respond to texts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Shawn Holder, news director at CBS Atlanta, declined to comment.
Midcap joined CBS Atlanta as an evening meteorologist soon after CBS launched its news operation on its WUPA-TV signal. CBS decided to build a newsroom from scratch after Gray TV’s WANF-TV relinquished its CBS affiliation last summer to go independent.
But Midcap left the station and the city abruptly in 2010 after her boyfriend took his own life. At the time, she said she was haunted by his presence in Atlanta and needed to escape.
The native Canadian spent a year in Los Angeles, then got a weather forecasting job at NBC 7, a San Diego television station, where she stayed for 12 years. In 2024, she began spending months at a time traveling overseas independently, chronicling illegal animal trafficking, using metro Atlanta as her home base.
In a March interview with the AJC, Midcap said she was drawn to join CBS Atlanta because of the culture Holder was building.
“I might be the weakest link, but they actually hired non-jerks,” she said. “That makes the biggest difference.”
Holder at the time said he hired Midcap because he “always liked the way she interacted through the lens, being herself. Dagmar on camera is Dagmar in person. That stands out. The way she cares comes out on screen.”
Midcap told the AJC earlier this year that she had some issues with the new augmented reality technology CBS Atlanta had implemented at launch, but said she hoped the station would soon improve its systems.
She also said she was looking forward to doing stories beyond the weather. In San Diego, she did occasional reports on the environment, climate change and animal rights, three subjects she‘s passionate about.
But during her time on air on CBS Atlanta, Midcap stuck to weather forecasting.
The last posts on her public Facebook and Instagram pages show Midcap admiring a boa in Madagascar.
Orelon Sidney is now providing evening weather forecasts for the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts on CBS Atlanta. Sidney previously worked at CNN and the Atlanta-based Weather Channel.