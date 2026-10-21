Georgia Entertainment Scene Dagmar Midcap is officially gone from CBS Atlanta She started a second stint in local news in late 2025, but was on air only until May. Share Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap, who has a special interest in saving trafficked animals, came back in Atlanta after a 16-year absence. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By Rodney Ho 9 minutes ago

Dagmar Midcap’s recent departure from CBS Atlanta was as surprising as her return to local broadcasting last year. The meteorologist, who came to the station at the end of 2025 after a 15-year absence from the Atlanta market, stopped showing up on air in May, then was taken off the CBS Atlanta website this month. Midcap has not publicly explained why she chose to leave and did not respond to texts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Shawn Holder, news director at CBS Atlanta, declined to comment. Dagmar Midcap joined CBS Atlanta 69 in late 2025 as a meteorologist more than 15 years after leaving Atlanta after a personal tragedy. (Courtesy of CBS Atlanta) Midcap joined CBS Atlanta as an evening meteorologist soon after CBS launched its news operation on its WUPA-TV signal. CBS decided to build a newsroom from scratch after Gray TV’s WANF-TV relinquished its CBS affiliation last summer to go independent.

She first arrived in Atlanta in 2008 as a weather forecaster and quickly caught fire as a bright, charismatic presence at what was then called CBS 46 WGCL-TV. Viewers liked her so much that station management gave her promotional billboards. But Midcap left the station and the city abruptly in 2010 after her boyfriend took his own life. At the time, she said she was haunted by his presence in Atlanta and needed to escape. The native Canadian spent a year in Los Angeles, then got a weather forecasting job at NBC 7, a San Diego television station, where she stayed for 12 years. In 2024, she began spending months at a time traveling overseas independently, chronicling illegal animal trafficking, using metro Atlanta as her home base. In a March interview with the AJC, Midcap said she was drawn to join CBS Atlanta because of the culture Holder was building.

“I might be the weakest link, but they actually hired non-jerks,” she said. “That makes the biggest difference.”

Holder at the time said he hired Midcap because he “always liked the way she interacted through the lens, being herself. Dagmar on camera is Dagmar in person. That stands out. The way she cares comes out on screen.” Midcap told the AJC earlier this year that she had some issues with the new augmented reality technology CBS Atlanta had implemented at launch, but said she hoped the station would soon improve its systems. She also said she was looking forward to doing stories beyond the weather. In San Diego, she did occasional reports on the environment, climate change and animal rights, three subjects she‘s passionate about. But during her time on air on CBS Atlanta, Midcap stuck to weather forecasting. The last posts on her public Facebook and Instagram pages show Midcap admiring a boa in Madagascar.