Fall into the music of Halloween with these 6 metro Atlanta concerts

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performs with Faye Webster at the Atlanta Symphony Hall, Oct. 28, 2025. This autumn, the ASO will host two concerts with spooky vibes. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

You can celebrate the sounds of ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘The Ring’ at these local shows.

You can celebrate the sounds of ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘The Ring’ at these local shows.

Spooky season is officially upon us.

Outside of the haunted houses, trick-or-treating and never-ending costume parties, why not add a concert to your celebration? Atlanta has several.

Below is a list of upcoming Halloween-themed concerts that’ll give you all the horror you need.

Related Story 20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in October

Symphony at Sunset: Halloween Spooktacular

Families can soon enter the worlds of “Harry Potter” and “E.T.” with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. The Grammy-winning ensemble will host a night of symphonic thrills at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Ahead of the show, attendees can participate in face painting, games and Halloween-themed photo backdrops across the venue.

4:30 p.m. for pre-concert programming. 6 p.m. concert start time. Oct. 11. $18-45. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA. 404-733-5010, amerisbankampatl.com.