Fall into the music of Halloween with these 6 metro Atlanta concerts

Families can soon enter the worlds of “Harry Potter” and “E.T.” with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. The Grammy-winning ensemble will hosta night of symphonic thrills at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Ahead of the show, attendees can participate in face painting, games and Halloween-themed photo backdrops across the venue.
4:30 p.m. for pre-concert programming. 6 p.m. concert start time. Oct. 11. $18-45. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA. 404-733-5010, amerisbankampatl.com.
‘The Ring’ in Concert
The Georgia Symphony Orchestra is bringing a horror classic to life. Celebrate “The Ring,” the2002 film starring Naomi Watts, Fox Theatre, where the orchestra will perform the movie’s Hans Zimmer-composed score.
8 p.m. Oct. 21. $62. The Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499, foxtheatre.org
Family Concert: Halloween, Hogwarts & More
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s spooky offerings won’t stop with its Ameris Bank Amphitheatre event. The group will host another family-friendly concert later this month, mainly inspired by “Harry Potter” music. The event, designed for children under 12, will also feature crafts and an instrument exploration station.
1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Oct. 25. $28-$37. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800, aso.org
Ascension Halloween
There are few Atlanta concert venues that fit Halloween’s ghoulish theme better than the Masquerade, known for its heavy metal and punk shows. On the day before the big holiday, DJ System Fail and goth act Denied Grace will transform the venue into a party full of dark pop, complete with a costume contest.
If you’re into cover acts, there will be no shortage of them during Covered in Blood. The three-day event will occur at three different Atlanta venues: Drunken Unicorn, the Earl and Aisle 5. Local artists will perform hits from bands like Smashing Pumpkins and Rage Against the Machine.
Hero the Band is one of Atlanta’s most exciting new rock bands. The Decatur brothers have gone viral for performing in front of prominent Atlanta locations — from Cascade Skating Rink to Ponce City Market. Last summer, they performed at the city’s FIFA Fan Festival. Now, the band is hosting a costume party/concert at Vinyl on Halloween.
9 p.m. Oct. 31. $13.45. Vinyl at Center Stage, 1374 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta. 404-885-1365, centerstage-atlanta.com