Arts & Entertainment

Fall into the music of Halloween with these 6 metro Atlanta concerts

You can celebrate the sounds of ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘The Ring’ at these local shows.
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The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performs with Faye Webster at the Atlanta Symphony Hall, Oct. 28, 2025. This autumn, the ASO will host two concerts with spooky vibes. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performs with Faye Webster at the Atlanta Symphony Hall, Oct. 28, 2025. This autumn, the ASO will host two concerts with spooky vibes. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
DeAsia Paige
By
25 minutes ago

Spooky season is officially upon us.

Outside of the haunted houses, trick-or-treating and never-ending costume parties, why not add a concert to your celebration? Atlanta has several.

Below is a list of upcoming Halloween-themed concerts that’ll give you all the horror you need.

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Symphony at Sunset: Halloween Spooktacular

Families can soon enter the worlds of “Harry Potter” and “E.T.” with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. The Grammy-winning ensemble will host a night of symphonic thrills at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Ahead of the show, attendees can participate in face painting, games and Halloween-themed photo backdrops across the venue.

4:30 p.m. for pre-concert programming. 6 p.m. concert start time. Oct. 11. $18-45. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA. 404-733-5010, amerisbankampatl.com.

‘The Ring’ in Concert

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra is bringing a horror classic to life. Celebrate “The Ring,” the 2002 film starring Naomi Watts, Fox Theatre, where the orchestra will perform the movie’s Hans Zimmer-composed score.

8 p.m. Oct. 21. $62. The Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499, foxtheatre.org

Faye Webster performs with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at the Atlanta Symphony Hall in 2025. The Grammy-winning ensemble will perform a family-friendly Halloween concert at Symphony Hall this October. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Faye Webster performs with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at the Atlanta Symphony Hall in 2025. The Grammy-winning ensemble will perform a family-friendly Halloween concert at Symphony Hall this October. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Family Concert: Halloween, Hogwarts & More

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s spooky offerings won’t stop with its Ameris Bank Amphitheatre event. The group will host another family-friendly concert later this month, mainly inspired by “Harry Potter” music. The event, designed for children under 12, will also feature crafts and an instrument exploration station.

1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Oct. 25. $28-$37. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800, aso.org

Ascension Halloween

There are few Atlanta concert venues that fit Halloween’s ghoulish theme better than the Masquerade, known for its heavy metal and punk shows. On the day before the big holiday, DJ System Fail and goth act Denied Grace will transform the venue into a party full of dark pop, complete with a costume contest.

9 p.m. Oct. 30. $15-17. The Masquerade, 50 Lower Alabama Street, Atlanta. 404-577-8178, masqueradeatlanta.com.

Covered in Blood

If you’re into cover acts, there will be no shortage of them during Covered in Blood. The three-day event will occur at three different Atlanta venues: Drunken Unicorn, the Earl and Aisle 5. Local artists will perform hits from bands like Smashing Pumpkins and Rage Against the Machine.

8 p.m. Oct. 29. $15. The Drunken Unicorn, 736 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta. thedrunkenunicornatl.com

8 p.m. Oct. 30. $15. The Earl, 488 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta. 404-522-3950, badearl.com

8 p.m. Oct. 31 $15. Aisle 5, 1123 Euclid Ave NE, Atlanta. aisle5atl.com

Hero the Band Halloween Party

Atlanta's Hero the Band performs at Music Midtown in Peidmont Park, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (Tyson Horne/AJC)
Atlanta's Hero the Band performs at Music Midtown in Peidmont Park, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (Tyson Horne/AJC)

Hero the Band is one of Atlanta’s most exciting new rock bands. The Decatur brothers have gone viral for performing in front of prominent Atlanta locations — from Cascade Skating Rink to Ponce City Market. Last summer, they performed at the city’s FIFA Fan Festival. Now, the band is hosting a costume party/concert at Vinyl on Halloween.

9 p.m. Oct. 31. $13.45. Vinyl at Center Stage, 1374 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta. 404-885-1365, centerstage-atlanta.com