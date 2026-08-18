Star 94 dumps Atlanta vet morning team Kevin & Taylor after less than a year

The move was confirmed by a spokesperson for Star 94 parent company Audacy Tuesday afternoon after radio trade publication Ramp broke the news on its Facebook page. The spokesperson did not provide information about a replacement show.
Neither Avery nor Scott responded to texts seeking comment.
Kevin Avery and Taylor Scott receive glass fish from colleagues following the final broadcast of the Kevin & Taylor Show at the Fish 104.7 at their studio, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Atlanta. The Kevin & Taylor Show was an Atlanta morning show for nearly a quarter of a century. This was their final day as Salem, the parent company, sold its music stations including Fish. (Jason Getz/AJC)
The move comesjust three weeks after Star 94 dropped program director Emily Boldon, shifting her responsibilities to regional vice president JR Ammons, who was a program director for Star 94 from 2008 to 2010.
Star hired Avery and Scott last fall, giving the duo a chance to thrive for the first time on secular radio, surrounding their family-friendly banter with songs by TLC and Taylor Swift instead of Jeremy Camp and Crowder.
Dressed for the occasion, Taylor Scott (left) and Kevin Avery (right) herald the arrival of Christmas on Nov. 26, 2025, on Star 94.1 with producer Alyssa DiTomasso (second to left) and their boss Emily Boldon. (Rodney Ho/AJC)
Kevin & Taylor’s Nielsen ratings initially lagged behind the rest of the station, but by July, their ratings were comparable to the station as a whole. Star ranked 12th in July, with the morning show ranked 13th. Among 25-to-54-year-old women, the station ranked 7th and the morning show finished in 6th place.
Pendarvis spoke briefly on air about the situation Monday. “It’s been a little lonely around here recently,” he said. “On a positive note, I got a great parking spot today.”
More sincerely, he said he loves both Atlanta and the radio station: “I helped put it together in the early ‘90s, playing music for you and generally goofing off. That’s what I live for. That’s why I’m here.”
Pendarvis said he has no idea what his bosses have planned for 99X, but promises “they will rebuild it bigger, stronger and faster.”