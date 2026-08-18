Georgia Entertainment Scene Star 94 dumps Atlanta vet morning team Kevin & Taylor after less than a year Their boss, program director Emily Boldon, was let go from the radio station in July. Kevin and Taylor launched on Star 94 on Sept. 15, 2025 after their previous station Fish 104.7 disappeared. (STAR 94 photo)

By Rodney Ho 30 minutes ago Share

Kevin Avery and Taylor Scott receive glass fish from colleagues following the final broadcast of the Kevin & Taylor Show at the Fish 104.7 at their studio, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Atlanta. The Kevin & Taylor Show was an Atlanta morning show for nearly a quarter of a century. This was their final day as Salem, the parent company, sold its music stations including Fish. (Jason Getz/AJC) The move comes just three weeks after Star 94 dropped program director Emily Boldon, shifting her responsibilities to regional vice president JR Ammons, who was a program director for Star 94 from 2008 to 2010. “Kevin & Taylor in the Mornings” was a mainstay on Fish 104.7, a Christian top 40 station from its inception in 2000 to 2025. Fish, which operated with local jocks, was sold to the Educational Media Foundation (EMF), the operator of the syndicated K-LOVE and Air1 networks, and shut down in early 2025. Kevin and Taylor stayed until the end. Star hired Avery and Scott last fall, giving the duo a chance to thrive for the first time on secular radio, surrounding their family-friendly banter with songs by TLC and Taylor Swift instead of Jeremy Camp and Crowder.

Dressed for the occasion, Taylor Scott (left) and Kevin Avery (right) herald the arrival of Christmas on Nov. 26, 2025, on Star 94.1 with producer Alyssa DiTomasso (second to left) and their boss Emily Boldon. (Rodney Ho/AJC) Kevin & Taylor’s Nielsen ratings initially lagged behind the rest of the station, but by July, their ratings were comparable to the station as a whole. Star ranked 12th in July, with the morning show ranked 13th. Among 25-to-54-year-old women, the station ranked 7th and the morning show finished in 6th place.