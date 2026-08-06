‘Bert Show’ alum Kristin Klingshirn let go from Q99.7 amid broader cuts

Kristin Klingshirn announced on Instagram that she lost her job at top 40 station Q99.7 just six months after she was given an afternoon show.
“I was let go from Cumulus Media today,” she posted Thursday, referencing the Atlanta-based company that owns Q99.7. “I’ll have more to say later. Right now, I’m gonna process and discuss plans with my husband. And then I’m gonna pick up my son from school. Because I can now.”
Neither Klingshirn nor Cole responded to queries from the AJCseeking additional comment. Klingshirn summarized her philosophy about life on the Q99.7 website:“Laugh. Do some good. Repeat. And not necessarily in that order.”
The company is also in a legal dispute with Nielsen, which measures radio audiences. Cumulus radio stations have not been included in the monthly Nielsen radio ratings since Dec. 31, 2025. As a result, there is no information on how well Klingshirn’s show did.
Over its quarter-century on air, “The Bert Show” was hugely successful in Atlanta and in syndication on 20 other stations, but Weiss last year said he felt it was the right time to step away.