Arts & Entertainment 5 free arts events you should catch at Atlanta’s World Cup cultural hub The Atlanta Cultural Exchange will feature eight days of activations spanning film, dance and music. A rendering of the Atlanta Cultural Exchange, which will feature eight days of panel discussions, films and musical performances during the World Cup. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Cultural Exchange)

By DeAsia Paige 1 hour ago Share

FIFA World Cup games officially begin next week in Atlanta. Outside of the games, including watch festivals and parties, soccer camps and a free Ludacris concert at Piedmont Park on July 19, the city is offering a free monthlong arts and cultural program.

The Atlanta Cultural Exchange (previously named the ATL Culture House) starts Sunday, kicking off eight days of activations that will include panel discussions, musical performances and visual arts. More than 50 free events will be held June 14, 17, 20, 23, 26 and 30, and July 6 and 14. More will be announced soon. Attendees can RSVP here. All programs will be hosted inside The Center, the former CNN Center. The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, which is leading the Atlanta Cultural Exchange, announced the initiative (under its previous name) in April. Adriane Jefferson, director of the Governor's Office of Cultural Affairs, said she sees the iniative as a “launching pad” for more permanent cultural infrastructure in the city. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) The new moniker, adopted shortly after the April announcement, was intended to reflect the city’s goal of building international community in the new space, said Adriane Jefferson, director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

Curatorial partners were selected via an open call, which yielded more than 400 applications.

Jefferson said she sees the initiative, featuring appearances by NBA star Jaylen Brown and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, as a “launching pad” for more permanent cultural infrastructure in the city. “I hope that (tourists) experience the true, authentic Atlanta creative community,” Jefferson said. “The world is coming. We really want to spotlight the amazing things that are happening here in Atlanta, and the best way to do that is to meet the creatives.” Here are five events to attend during the inaugural Atlanta Cultural Exchange. Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin will discuss the city's influence on civil rights and pop culture during Sweet Auburn Stories. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025) Sweet Auburn Stories Created by Atlanta producer Royce Bable, Sweet Auburn Stories is an online video series celebrating pioneering Black figures in Atlanta’s history. In a special edition of the series, former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin (the city’s first female leader) and Deante Kyle (host of the popular “Grits & Eggs” podcast) will discuss Atlanta’s influence on civil rights and pop culture. The conversation starts at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Trinidad James performance Notable Atlanta rapper Trinidad James will perform a set at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Trinidadian artist is most popular for his 2012 single “All Gold Everything,” which wove his indelible street style with anthemic lyrics. He now leads the Shft, a funk rock band. Members of Oye Fest sing and dance during a karaoke night at Estoria Bar in 2025. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC) Oye Fest Oye Fest, Atlanta’s leading Latin arts and music festival, is hosting a panel discussion and performance celebrating Latin music’s influence on global sports at 6:30 p.m. on June 30. Panelists include DJ EU (Atlanta United’s DJ), Luis Trevino (radio host on Z105.7), Julieta Martinelli (Latino USA reporter), Francisco Stenger (community partnerships manager for Soccer in the Streets) and Butch Vega (a rapper and designer). Vega will perform before the conversation. Noir Narrative Aisha Muso, an Atlanta data analyst and influencer, is bringing African creators and investors to the city for Noir Narrative, a conversation exploring African innovation. The discussion, at 3 p.m. on July 6, will highlight Atlanta’s role as a hub for technology and African entrepreneurs across the diaspora. Conversate w/Killer Mike Closing the penultimate day of the Atlanta Cultural Exchange is Killer Mike, who will host a live taping of his podcast “Conversate w/Killer Mike.” The show, which launched last year, features the legendary rapper tackling politics, pop culture and everything in between with his friends and co-hosts Courtney “Bear” Sills and Archie “Cutmaster Swiff” Hall. They’ll chat at 6:30 p.m. on July 6.