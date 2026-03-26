Center for Puppetry Arts’ ‘Poe’ revival will make your heart skip a beat

Luis R. Hernandez (from left), Frank Oakley III and Reay Maxwell perform with a Poe puppet. (Courtesy of Center for Puppetry Arts)

Good scares and great storytelling know no season. The Center for Puppetry Arts’ remount of “The Tales of Edgar Allan Poe,” running through April 4, is a macabre delight.

Developed by puppeteer Bobby Box, who died in 2020, the one-act show stages a number of Poe’s most famous short works, including “The Raven,” “The Tell-Tale Heart” and “The Black Cat,” using three puppeteers — usually Luis R. Hernandez, Reay Maxwell and Frank Oakley III — in remarkable physical performances requiring them to maneuver constantly across a crowded set.

In the performance attended for review, Oakley’s puppetry was performed by director Raymond Carr, while his lines were delivered by understudy Alexander Hudson. The change was seamless, with the pacing of the intertwined dialogue matching perfectly between Hudson offstage and the lines delivered by Hernandez and Maxwell.

Hernandez (left) and Oakley perform "The Raven." (Photo courtesy of Center for Puppetry Arts)

A protégé of Box who has since done remarkable puppetry with the Muppets, Carr has re-created a show full of incredible macabre art and real shocks. The puppeteers are costumed by Jennifer Schottstaedt in ghostly makeup and period costumes, making them look like characters in a penny dreadful like “Sweeney Todd.”