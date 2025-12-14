Arts & Entertainment Atlanta author believes ‘80s films should get more respect Rising directors like Spike Lee and David Lynch helped redeem the decade, John Malahy writes in his new book ‘Rewinding the ’80s.’ Drew Barrymore stars in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," one of Atlanta author John Malahy's favorite '80s movies. (Universal Pictures/Zuma Press/TNS)

When you think about memorable periods in American film history, the classic Hollywood cinema of “Casablanca” and “The Maltese Falcon” might come to mind. Or the independent cinema of the 1970s defined by masterworks such as “Mean Streets” and “The Godfather.” What isn’t often mentioned as an age of incredible filmmaking is the 1980s.

But the same era that gave us sweatbands as fashion statements, Michael Jackson, Madonna and a glut of John Hughes teenage yarns is not without cinematic merit, says Chamblee author John Malahy. RELATED Bookshelf: Georgia authors name their favorite books of 2025 Malahy makes his iconoclastic stand in his new book “Rewinding the ’80s: Cinema Under the Influence of Music Videos, Action Stars, and a Cold War,” a Turner Classic Movies imprint from Running Press. A new book by Atlanta author John Malahy examines the films of the 1980s. (Courtesy of Turner Classic Movies) The Memphis native attended New York University, then Emory University for graduate school. A former brand activations manager at Turner Classic Movies, Malahy is the author of two other TCM titles, “Summer Movies: 30 Sun-Drenched Classics” and “Sidney Poitier: The Great Speeches of an Icon Who Moved Us Forward.”

“I pushed for an ‘80s book because it’s not really considered classic by a lot of people who watch TCM,” he said. “I was curious about it myself — I was born in the ‘80s, but I didn’t really know a lot of the movies, and I hadn’t really explored conversation around movies in the ‘80s.”

"I pushed for an '80s book because it's not really considered classic by a lot of people who watch TCM," the author said. "I was curious about it myself — I was born in the '80s, but I didn't really know a lot of the movies, and I hadn't really explored conversation around movies in the '80s."

And though the era might not seem "classic" to an older TCM fan who thinks of films from the '30s through the '50s as vintage, for Millennials and Gen Z, the '80s redefine what constitutes an "older" film. "There's a new generation of people who we could be reaching out to," the author said. The 1980s were admittedly chockfull of cinematic dander and crowd pleasers. Malahy's book is comprehensive in its approach, covering some of the usual suspects including "Gremlins," (1984) "The Karate Kid" (1984) and "Splash" (1984). But it was also, notes Malahy, a decade in which talents like Spike Lee, David Lynch and Jim Jarmusch established their cinematic vision. Malahy mixes in multiplex bait with cinematic odd birds and films beyond Hollywood's mainstream in shoutouts to Bollywood movies of the era, independent fare such as Susan Seidelman's "Smithereens," and documentaries including the deeply quirky "Sherman's March," whose filmmaker Ross McElwee charts his search for love in the South. It was also important to include films from England, Hong Kong and Japan to show the influence of global cinema on film of the time, Malahy said. RELATED As film industry declines, Georgia has become a hotspot for game shows Mostly, Malahy tried to be receptive when writing about even teen films such as "Porky's" which Roger Ebert gave one and a half stars in a 1981 review, calling it "another raunchy teenage sex-and-food-fight movie." "I watched it again with an open mind," said Malahy. "I don't think it's a dumb movie. I think it is trying to say something" about the Civil Rights era of the 1950s when it is set. He has some guilty pleasures from the decade too. Like the aerobics movie "Heavenly Bodies" and the Lewis Teague-directed 1980 horror film "Alligator," about an gator living in Chicago's sewers who grows to an enormous size after feeding on lab animals injected with growth hormones and then dumped in the sewer. "I'm not a horror person, but I like those goofy ones," Malahy said. "I don't want to be really scared: Give me a giant animal, I'm good."

AUTHOR JOHN MALAHY’S 5 FAVORITE ‘80S FILMS “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982, directed by Steven Spielberg) A lovable alien lands on Earth where he befriends a young boy Elliott (Henry Thomas), who has to save him from government scientists. “I think it’s like this little suburban fairy tale. It’s just this perfect example of warm studio filmmaking. It’s sci-fi, which would have been handled in so many different ways in the past, usually terrifying, like Earth-ending kind of stuff. And yet it was actually just about this cute little visitor who was just as curious and innocent as Elliott was.” “Risky Business” (1983, Paul Brickman)

In a career-defining role, Tom Cruise is a high school senior home alone who teams up with a call girl and turns his parents’ home into a brothel. “It takes a different approach. I’m not even sure if it’s a comedy. It’s like part film noir, part erotic thriller, the kind of stuff you would see later with “Fatal Attraction.” It’s very ‘80s in the sense that it’s kind of about this kid becoming a little capitalist.” “Possession” (1981, Andrzej Żuławski) This psychological horror film centers on a couple’s violent breakup in West Berlin as strange details of wife Anna’s (Isabelle Adjani) life begin to emerge. “It’s wild! It’s Sam Neill and Isabelle Adjani in Berlin in the early ‘80s. He was a spy at the beginning of the movie. He comes home from being in the East somewhere, and it’s basically about their marriage and how it’s falling apart. But she has this sort of secret life of her own, and there’s a supernatural element to it that takes over. It was shot in Berlin, and there are shots of the Berlin Wall. So I love that connection between the broken country and the broken marriage. Part of it is like a relationship movie, and then part of it is like this weird kind of supernatural horror.”

“Running on Empty” (1988, Sidney Lumet) Two ’60s activists perpetually pursued by the police for a past misdeed are getting pushback from their teenage son (River Phoenix) who longs to study music and stop running. “River Phoenix is the son of Christine Lahti and Judd Hirsch, who are on the run because they had done some sort of Weather Underground (activities in the 1960s) — they had blown up a lab. But their son is a teenager now, and he wants to have his own life. They keep having to pick up and move when somebody finds them. And he’s an aspiring piano player … I played the piano too, and I kind of identify with that. And also, I grew up in Tennessee, and I wanted to get out.” Bill Nunn played Radio Raheem in Spike Lee’s 1989 film “Do the Right Thing.” (CONTRIBUTED) “Do the Right Thing” (1989, Spike Lee)