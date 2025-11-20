Arts & Entertainment Appreciation: Atlantans extol Andrew Houchins, actor, director and mentor Friends and colleagues remember his humor and kindness, his passion for education and Shakespeare and his love for his family. Andrew Houchins exits, pursued by a bear, in "The Winter’s Tale" at Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse. (Courtesy of Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse)

This story was originally published by ArtsATL. Andrew Houchins, associate artistic director of the Atlanta Shakespeare Company and a beloved actor, director and mentor to the Atlanta theater community, died Nov. 9 after a sudden, brief battle with metastatic gastroesophageal cancer. He was 45.

Friends and colleagues remember his humor and kindness, his passion for education and Shakespeare and his love for his family. During the Suzi Bass Awards ceremony Nov. 10, Houchins was posthumously honored with the Spirit of Suzi Award for his contributions to the community. His two daughters, Stella and Molly, accepted the award, telling the audience that they were inspired by their father to work in theater. “I asked him once, when I was a precocious child very concerned with the world, why he chose to become an actor instead of something like a doctor,” Stella said on the stage. “He said that while doctors are physicians of the body and therapists are physicians of the mind, actors are physicians of the soul.” Andrew Houchins in "Pericles, Prince of Tyre." (Courtesy of Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse)

Houchins’ favorite plays included “Richard III” and “Much Ado About Nothing,” Kirby said, but his favorite roles in life were as a husband to Megan Rose-Houchins and as a father to his daughters. “He wanted to play Macbeth again, but with his wife Megan as Lady Macbeth,” Kirby said. “And he wanted to retire by playing Prospero in 'The Tempest’.” Known for his good humor, Kirby said Houchins was the funniest backstage during a show. “The more serious or tragic the play, the more he was goofing off in the dressing rooms and the green room,” she said. Houchins graduated from Greensboro College in North Carolina in 2001, then spent time working at Rags to Riches Theatre for Young Audiences and Unto These Hills.

“Andy Houchins was the best kind of teacher: funny without being mean, challenging you because he sincerely believed in you, thoughtful, compassionate and so breathtakingly smart,” Herd wrote in a message. “Andy saw you — not the fearful hope of a person you were trying to be or the awkward potential you felt you had to live up to,” Herd wrote. “He saw you exactly as you were, and he helped you find what you needed to illuminate that flame.” Playwright and performer Claire F. Martin remembered Houchins as keen and passionate. “Earlier this spring, Andy and I met at Dancing Goats (coffee shop) to debrief about some auditions I had hosted for the Tavern,” she said. “We discovered we had some diametrically opposed ideas about how best to direct the Bard. We got into a really spirited debate about it that made the time fly … I do vividly remember having the thought as I was driving home, ‘I can’t wait to do this with him again.’”

Vinnie Mascola, left, sharing a scene with Houchins in "By My Will." (Courtesy of Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse) Marketing manager Jeanette Meierhofer said Houchins always provided a safe space for anyone. He also led charity and volunteer initiatives. “He was open to talking with anyone about anything, and he made you feel seen and heard,” she said. “He was a big advocate for helping others and bringing us together in community.” For artistic director Jeff Watkins, the sudden loss of Houchins is profound, not just professionally but personally. Houchins was expected to lead the Tavern into the next 20 years, alongside Kirby. Watkins said Houchins and Kirby, who together programmed the current season, worked very well together. Houchins and Delapenha had been set to play Ebenezer Scrooge in repertory for “A Christmas Carol” at the Tavern. (Kenneth Wigley will step into the role.)

“He was genuine, never in it for himself,” Watkins said. “He was always in it for the work and the people he was working with. He was unapologetically loud and could be very crass, and it was enjoyable because it was coming from a good place. He had a big soul and just brought joy to the work.” Watkins said that no words of Shakespeare could ever prepare you for a loss like this, but he paraphrased “Hamlet” in remembrance of Houchins. “He was a man, take him for all in all,” he said. “We shall not see his like again.” : Benjamin Carr is an ArtsATL editor-at-large who has contributed to the publication since 2019 and is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association, Dramatists Guild, the Atlanta Press Club and Horror Writers Association. His writing has been featured in podcasts for iHeartMedia, onstage as part of the Samuel French Off-Off Broadway Short Play Festival and online in the Guardian. His debut novel, “Impacted,” was published by the Story Plant.