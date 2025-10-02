Singer Maxwell is bringing all the soul and serenades to his Atlanta show

Q: What made you want to do those intimate shows?

A: I did “(MTV) Unplugged,” and it kind of had a bit of that edge. I played the Kennedy Center. I played it with the orchestra, and I just wanted to kind of do my own version of that, and seek out talent from various locations. And so it was very rewarding … it was not easy, but nothing good is easy. So I was happy that we did it. I can’t wait to do some more, so we’ll see how people feel about it.

Q: You’ve toured quite a lot over the past few years. Do you feel like you’re at home when you’re on stage?

A: Yeah. It’s cool. I love the people. I love the challenge. I definitely need things to have purpose and meaning. I was touring during the pandemic. We were all coming out of this climate. I think people think it’s over, just because we’ve moved on, but there’s been real trauma from it. People were inside, and they were really inside. Then, the world opened up again. It was fun to get back to the people, also to your career, to the thing that makes you who you are.

But there was a lot of things that need to be rectified, balanced, getting adjusted to, dealing with the hesitation, the reticence of whether or not you still can do the thing that you did before this thing happened to the world, you know? I feel kind of like I’m at the end of that journey. Walking into these shows has reminded me of, like, what we’re here to do. We’re not here to just like do shows and put songs that get on the radio and get a bunch of Spotify hits. Sometimes, people forget that just even touching one person with a song is the greatest reward (rather) than the stat.

