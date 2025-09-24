Review: Legend of the West shifts gears in ‘The Bikeriders’ at the Booth

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

Leather, chrome, smoke and a Leica camera: Danny Lyon mixed them into an image of America few had seen. When the young photographer embedded with the Chicago Outlaws motorcycle gang in the late 1960s, he didn’t just capture a subculture — he helped invent one. The resulting work shocked and fascinated audiences when his book “The Bikeriders” was first published in 1968.

Lyon’s unvarnished portrait of a Midwestern motorcycle club revealed a singular world from the inside. The images — mingling intimacy and menace, comradery and middle-finger anarchy — helped redefine documentary photography as something lived and felt, not observed anonymously from behind a lens.

The series proved monumentally influential. Echoes ripple through the work of artists such as Nan Goldin and Larry Clark as well as contemporary street artists and documentarians. The book also helped popularize the notion of “the biker” as an archetype in the American mythos. It sparked the creation of the pivotal 1969 film “Easy Rider,” and the series itself became the subject of a Hollywood movie featuring Austin Butler in 2024.

The Booth Western Art Museum, located about 45 minutes from Atlanta in Cartersville, has mounted an exhibition of Lyon’s “Bikeriders” through Jan. 18, giving this body of work a revealing new frame. At first glance, leather-clad motorcyclists and the cowboys of the American West may seem worlds apart. But, when placed here, Lyon’s riders feel like a continuation of the imagined and idealized Western archetype: nomadic, untethered, pushing against the boundaries of convention and geography. Horses give way to motorcycles, frontier-town saloons to clubhouses, as the legend of the West shifts gears.

