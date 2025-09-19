Bookshelf: Look to books to counteract efforts to erase history

Most of what I know about slavery today was gleaned in recent years from books like Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad,” winner of the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award for fiction in 2016. Despite the novel’s fantastical elements — the railroad is an actual mode of transportation — the historical depiction of the brutal mistreatment of enslaved people and their desperate attempts to gain freedom are heartbreaking and illuminating.

I learned about the devastation wrought when families were routinely torn apart in “All That She Carried” by Tiya Miles, winner of the National Book Award for Nonfiction in 2021. It traces the journey of a precious object — a humble cotton bag — given by an enslaved mother named Rose to her 9-year-old daughter Ashley before the child was sold to another plantation.

And I learned about the secret acts of resistance that empowered and sustained the enslaved in “Night Wherever We Go.” Tracey Rose Peyton’s historical novel is centered on a group of enslaved women who start out as strangers but who come together to thwart the plantation owner’s scheme to breed slaves by forcing them to procreate.

