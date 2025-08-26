“The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Goth director Tim Burton’s mad mashup of Christmas and Halloween, “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” screens as part of the Off the Wall series, a free outdoor screening series that projects films onto the 725 Ponce de Leon Ave. building billed as the largest screen in the Southeast. The stop-motion animated musical concerns the King of Halloween Town’s hostile takeover of Christmas Town. Paul Reubens and Catherine O’Hara are among the voice talent in this charming fable. In addition, Burton’s 1990 classic “Edward Scissorhands,” featuring a baby-faced Johnny Depp, shows at the Plaza Theatre Dec. 7.

Oct 29. Off the Wall, 725 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, on the Beltline’s Eastside Trail, Atlanta. offthewall725.com

Credit: Off the Wall Credit: Off the Wall

Revenge triple feature. The Atlanta Film Freak Society presents a dish best served cold with a trio of lowbrow revenge films. They include “Death Wish V: The Face of Death” (1994), “Mr. No Legs” (1978), about a wheelchair-riding mob enforcer, and “Vigilante” (1982), a classic revenge movie knockoff, taking its lead (and plot) from “Death Wish” in what Slant magazine called a “rambunctious mess of a film.” After his wife and son are attacked by a street gang and the justice system fails him, a New York City regular guy (Robert Forster) enlists a dream team of working-class buddies to take matters into their own hands and dispatch the baddies tout de suite.

Sept. 6, Limelight Theater, Pencil Factory Flats, 349 Decatur St. SE, Suite L, Atlanta. @atl_film_freak_society on Instagram.

Hong Kong classics. When a new generation of Hong Kong films — far different from the kung-fu action films of the 1970s — began to arrive on American shores in the 1980s, film fans lost their minds. These charming, audacious, fisticuffs-packed movies brought a fresh attitude to the action film. This fall Plaza Theatre and the Tara team up with Videodrome for a comprehensive series of some of the best Hong Kong New Wave films including “City on Fire” (newly restored), “Hard Boiled” (also restored), “A Chinese Ghost Story,” “A Chinese Ghost Story 2,” “The Killer,” “A Better Tomorrow,” “A Better Tomorrow 2,” “Bullet in the Head” and “Peking Opera Blues.”

Sept. 12-Oct. 17. Plaza Theatre, 1049 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta, 470-410-1939, plazaatlanta.com. The Tara, 2345 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 470-567-1968, taraatlanta.com