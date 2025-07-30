Credit: Photo courtesy of Tamika Jamison Credit: Photo courtesy of Tamika Jamison

“I wanted to create an innovative way for people to discover writers that they’ve never heard of and gain an interest in reading their books,” said Jamison. The event also includes panels on the business side of the arts, a book fair and nightly mixers.

Black Writers Weekend comes along right as Black writers face an uphill battle to get their work seen by many of the major publishing houses. White editors, who make up about 72.5% of staff, according to a 2023 diversity study by publisher Lee & Low Books, often don’t know authors of color or seek them out if there is a bestselling Black writer already on their roster.

“It’s now more important than ever that we start putting down our experiences, whether it’s in fiction, nonfiction or memoir form,” said Jamison. She believes the move to de-emphasize Black history in education and in the public sphere by some state and federal leaders is an attempt to erase the achievements of the African American community.

“We have to create footprints because we want people to know that we are here,” said Jamison. “We existed.”

Creatives appearing at the event include authors Apostle Dwight K. Buckner Jr., Kimberly Williams, K.C. Mills and Alvin Gray; film producer Tamra Simmons; singer-songwriter Melanie Fiona; and psychologist and food relationship strategist Ebony Butler.

Jamison said the weekend includes filmmaking, podcasting and other areas of content creation because storytelling is more than what’s found in books.

“A lot of conversations are now happening behind the mic or in visuals like movies or in stories people are creating via their phones or social media like TikTok,” she said. “I wanted to include those types of creatives who are telling stories through innovative ways.”

Credit: Courtesy of Jae Coley Credit: Courtesy of Jae Coley

Jae Coley, a Stockbridge resident who’s a first-time author, said it’s critical that Black authors find a way to tell their stories, but that doesn’t always require a big publishing deal.

She self-published her own book, “On the Wrong Side of Love,” last November and has been marketing it through word of mouth and at book festivals such as Black Writers Weekend.

“I never sent my manuscript out,” she said. “I had it in my head that I wanted to be independent.”

She has sold more than 300 copies of the book by meeting people face-to-face and talking about her writing and the joy of telling Black stories. Many who buy a hard copy often tell their friends, who later purchase the book online.

“I’m winning,” she said. “Not enough to quit my bank job, but it’s about building up an audience.”

Atlanta native Brandon White, who goes by the pen name Positive B White, said writing for him is about leaving a legacy. With a focus on mental health and well-being, the motivational speaker and host of “Positive Mind Saturdays” on 101 TKO radio has written four self-published books and has a new one coming out soon titled “Level Up Your Mind.”

As a speaker at Black Writers Weekend, his goal will be to encourage attendees to express their creativity and offer tips on how to do that.

“So many people have a creative spirit, and they don’t know how to get started, or they work a full-time job and think they can’t do it,” he said. “But that full-time job isn’t you. It’s what you do to provide for yourself.”

IF YOU GO

Black Writers Weekend 2025

Thursday through Saturday at Auburn Avenue Research Library (101 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta) and Loudermilk Conference Center (40 Courtland St. NE, Atlanta). Book fair, panels and conversations on the main stage are free. Workshops, master classes and one-on-one sessions to pitch books to agents and publishers are ticketed ($65 to $170). blackwritersweekend.com.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

