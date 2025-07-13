Sweet Tea: Iconic trees

For all of record history, humankind has loved to stand around. Our ancestors stood around meat cooking just like we do at every barbecue; people stand around listening to music or socializing just as they did millennia ago. We have a rich heritage of chilling, lingering, lollygagging, whatever you want to call it. Do it proudly.

THE HISTORY OF BONNAROO

Credit: Amy Harris/AJC Credit: Amy Harris/AJC

The remainder of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was canceled this weekend in Manchester, Tennessee, because of rain — the ultimate harsher of vibes. But, we can still take a look at how this iconic festival came to be.

⚜️ Did you know? “Bonnaroo” is Creole slang for a good time, and the name was chosen specifically to honor New Orleans music.

The Knoxville News-Sentinel has a great interview from last year with Bonnaroo developer and Knoxville native Ashley Capps. Some takeaways:

Capps was inspired by European outdoor music festivals.

Bonnaroo’s location, the 700-acre Great Stage Park known fondly as “the farm,” was an intentional choice. Capps says festivals that bring a sense of place tend to see more enduring success.

“I think the real takeaway from Bonnaroo is creating your own unique and fresh experience that stands apart from all of the others,” Capps told Knox News.

🎶 Remember the code: People who attend Bonnaroo are called “Bonnaroovians,” which is a mouthful. But the Bonnaroovian Code (soon to be a bestselling Dan Brown novel) is an important part of the event: “Prepare thyself. Play as a team. Radiate positivity. Respect the farm. Don’t be that person. Stay true Roo.”

SOUTHERN SYMBOL: LIVE OAK TREES

Credit: Charles Seabrook Credit: Charles Seabrook

Southern live oaks have to be one of the most poetic trees, right up there with weeping willows. They’re called live oaks because they stay green during the cold months, and they’re an icon of regional beauty. More cool tree facts:

They grow down the Southeastern Coast and along the Gulf, tracing the shape of the cultural South.

Some specimens are more than 1,000 years old.

A lot of them have cool names: The Emancipation Oak in Virginia, the Lover’s Oak in Georgia and — no points for creativity here — The Big Tree in Texas.

🌳 A heavenly shade: The Angel Oak tree on Johns Island in Charleston, South Carolina, is between 300 and 400 years old. With a more than 25-foot circumference around the trunk, the Angel Oak is considered the largest live oak tree east of the Mississippi.

(And like every cool tree, it’s definitely haunted.)

The land around the tree is being turned into a 44-acre preserve, and the trust that protects the Angel Oak is asking the public to help name the preserve’s main road.

SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH

🎵 Memphis, TN: Music-making twins Michael and Stephen Kline both survived drug addiction and even share a sober date. With renewed life, they’ve taken to a historic area recording studio to fulfill their dream of making an album. It’s a great story. More from Action News 5.

⚾ Jacksonville, FL: St. Johns County is expanding an inclusive baseball park called the “Field of Dreams.” The league that plays at the park welcomes children with mental and physical disabilities, and the park has specially designed accommodations. The $1.5 million expansion will include more accessibility features — and a new concession stand. A win-win. More from The Florida Times-Union.

🥇 North Carolina: NC is the most popular large state, according to a new study. (Large here being in the top 10 most populous states.) Georgia was third on the list. Both beat out New York, California and Florida. Yes, we’re that likable. More from The News & Observer.

🍔 Macon, GA: One of Macon’s best-kept diner secrets is near a landfill, blocked by trains and “exudes the charm of a country jailhouse.” It also has an 80-year history. More from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

🍦 Jacksonville, AR: Joseph King, owner of the ice cream truck business Happy Cheeks and Treats, went viral for the tricked-out, bass-heavy versions of ice cream truck tunes he plays from his mobile treaterie. More from WATN.

LET’S CHAT: NEW WAYS TO NOURISH THE COMMUNITY

Credit: Courtesy of Kimberly Evans Credit: Courtesy of Kimberly Evans

Part of Southern hospitality is lending a hand to those who need it. Meals on Wheels, the international program that provides meals and support to senior citizens, has been walking the walk for decades.

I had the pleasure of speaking to storied businesswoman Charlene Crusoe-Ingram, who’s the CEO of Meals on Wheels Atlanta. She explained why programs like MOWA are so important.

A growing problem: “Senior hunger is rising. Food prices are going up, and many of these seniors live alone. They no longer drive, they’re homebound,” Crusoe-Ingram said. “We have funding for about 550 seniors, but 800 on the waitlist. That’s how urgent the need is.”

Creative solutions: In addition to providing daily meals, Crusoe-Ingram has helped grow Meals on Wheels Atlanta into a modern, multifaceted operation. Recently, MOWA held their inaugural Taste event, a culinary celebration to raise awareness of senior hunger. They’ve also developed a luxury food line called Purposeful Gourmet, featuring Southern-grown pecans and other delights.

“We do not accept government funding, so we have events and corporate foundations, family foundations and individuals that provide funding for us to cook those meals and volunteers deliver them,” Crusoe-Ingram said.

Good company: Another huge benefit, she said, has nothing to do with food. A volunteer’s warm smile or a little chat is critical nourishment, too.

🥘 The Meals on Wheels near you is probably doing unique stuff, too. Get involved here and be a light in a senior’s day.

SOUTHERN WISDOM

It's never too late to pursue something meaningful. - Loretta Wiley, new Louisiana Tech University graduate

At 75 years old, Loretta Wiley walked across a Louisiana Tech stage this May to receive her master’s degree — and a well-earned standing ovation.

