“This is so incredible to be here and reunited with all of you,” she said at the top of the show. It’s such a dream. There’s absolutely no better feeling than when a she-wolf is with her pack."

That reunion didn’t come without some drama. The Atlanta stop of the singer’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour (named for her most recent album, which translates to “women no longer cry” in English) came after six show cancellations, including , citing production and tech issues. Health officials in New Jersey warned about a potential measles exposure after a performance in May.

But Monday, the Atlanta crowd showed no sign of concern. The clanking sound of belly dance rings filled State Farm Arena, and some fans wore purple wigs, a nod to the 2005 music video for Shakira’s “Las de la Intuición.”

In lieu of opening acts, several popular Shakira music videos played onscreen as the crowd sang along. Around 8:30 p.m., Shakira, wearing a sparkly white suit, walked through the crowd to the tune of “La Fuerte.” For two hours, the 47-year-old dazzled the stage with her deft mix of sounds and movements that have defined her career for three decades.

For “Girl Like Me,” she donned a pink mini dress and twerked on stage while whipping her blonde tresses back and forth. She went full rock and roll for “Inevitable,” on which she played guitar. The depths of her voice became more potent with each note. Shakira was the ultimate balladeer on Acróstico (which features her two sons, Milan and Sasha) and Última — two songs from her latest album with themes of motherhood and heartbreak.

Those wanting to see Shakira’s signature belly-dancing, hip-thrusting moves weren’t disappointed. The singer reiterated that her hips never lie while performing “Copa Vacia,” “Whenever, Wherever” (which she performed while holding knives in each hand) and, of course, “Hips Don’t Lie.” Her flexibility and dance moves somehow felt even more sexy Monday than they did 20 years ago.

With “Objection,” she gave the crowd a stellar punk moment, once again proving how her alto can seamlessly fit any genre.

During the encore, which included hits such as “She Wolf” and “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” she concluded her night in the same way she started it — in the crowd with the fans who’ve never left her side.

The feminist-tinged imagery also became a highlight throughout the show. Visuals included the singer resurrecting herself in the desert, a she-wolf protecting her cubs and Shakira as a mermaid, becoming fully immersed in the water, alluding to a spiritual rebirth.

That rebirth seemed fitting for the megastar, who’s one of the best-selling artists of all time but has also faced a string of issues that could’ve broken her (tax fraud and a highly publicized breakup)

“What I’ve learned is that a fall is in the end, but it could be the beginning of another journey,” she said.