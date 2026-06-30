Announcements Ernie Suggs named senior editor for UATL Suggs, a respected voice in Atlanta journalism, will lead editorial strategy, storytelling, and community engagement for UATL. AJC writer Ernie Suggs speaks during the unveiling of W.E.B. Du Bois Revisited at the Clark Atlanta University Art Museum, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

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The Atlanta Journal-Constitution today announced that award-winning journalist and longtime AJC reporter Ernie Suggs has been named senior editor of UATL , the organization’s Black culture brand, reinforcing the AJC’s continued investment in audience-focused journalism and culturally relevant storytelling. Suggs, a respected voice in Atlanta journalism, will lead editorial strategy, storytelling and community engagement for UATL, overseeing coverage that amplifies the people, issues and cultural forces shaping Black life in metro Atlanta and beyond. In this role, Suggs will guide UATL across platforms — including digital, social, live events and audio — to deepen its connection with audiences and expanding its reach as a destination for culturally resonant journalism.

“Ernie brings an unmatched depth of experience, credibility and connection to the communities UATL serves,” said managing editor for lifestyle and culture Janel Davis. “As we continue to grow UATL, his leadership will help us tell richer, more meaningful stories that reflect the full spectrum of Black life in Atlanta.” “I’ve had the privilege of telling the stories of Atlanta’s communities for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for nearly 30 years, and leading UATL is an opportunity to build on that work by creating journalism that celebrates, challenges and reflects the richness and complexity of Black life,” Suggs said. “I’ve seen firsthand the power of local journalism to shape conversations and strengthen communities, and I look forward to working with our talented team to expand UATL’s reach while continuing to tell stories that deserve to be seen, heard and remembered.” Suggs joined the AJC in 1997 and has built a distinguished career covering race, culture and the intersection of history and identity in the South. His work has earned state and national honors, and his reporting continues to shape important conversations around equity, justice and community in Atlanta. A Pulitzer Prize-nominated journalist, Suggs has produced journalism recognized for both its depth and cultural impact, including his work on the AJC’s groundbreaking series on historically Black colleges and universities.

Beyond the newsroom, his storytelling has extended across platforms. He co-wrote and produced the Emmy-nominated documentary “The South Got Something to Say,” and his video work on “MARTA: History Defined by Race” earned a Gold Telly Award in 2026.

Suggs has also been recognized by the National Association of Black Journalists, which honored him with its Pioneer Black Journalist Award, underscoring his longstanding contributions to journalism. About UATL UATL is a brand created by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that focuses on news, trends and conversations shaping Black culture in Atlanta. Through events, newsletters and a podcast , UATL covers a wide range of topics including local reporting, cultural events and significant developments within the Black community in Atlanta. The U represents diversity of voices and experiences in Black Atlanta: uplifting, unstoppable, unconventional, ubiquitous, upfront, undefeated, upbeat, unbound, unwavering, universal, united … and, well, the list is unlimited. Learn more at UATL.com and by following UATL on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and X . About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution For over 157 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been the South’s source for culture, community and news for curious minds. Today, the AJC tells stories across platforms that empower its audience to understand and engage with their world. With a commitment to accuracy, accountability and innovation, the AJC is building on its legacy to redefine what a local news brand can be. Learn more about us here and explore the AJC’s essential and engaging reporting, newsletters, podcasts, videos and more at AJC.com and the AJC app .