About Us AJC and UGA’s Grady College announce new fellowship program New fellowship will unlock new learning opportunities for UGA students and add the AJC’s journalistic expertise into the curriculum.

By Hugo Rojo 11 minutes ago Share

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism & Mass Communication have announced a new fellowship program that will unlock new learning opportunities for UGA students and add the AJC’s journalistic expertise into the curriculum. “We’re simply thrilled to formalize the longstanding partnership with the AJC,” said Charles N. Davis, dean of Grady College. “This is such an important partner for us, because it offers our students so many opportunities to get involved in experiential learning experiences with a professional news outlet of the AJC’s caliber.”

This collaboration between The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and UGA’s Grady College has multiple components, including: A new fellowship at the AJC where UGA students collaborate with the AJC’s investigative team on upcoming projects.

Real-time verification network where Grady students help spot emerging online disinformation and funnel findings with AJC reporters in real time.

The launch of a “Midtown Meetup” in-person event series at the AJC’s Midtown offices featuring insights and conversations between UGA professors and staff and AJC reporters. “This partnership reflects the very best of what the AJC does — deep, impactful local reporting that informs and strengthens communities across Georgia while shaping future journalists through real world reporting and mentoring,” said Jennifer Duck, clinical associate professor of journalism at Grady College. “I’ve seen how powerful this model can be as my college fellowship led to covering the White House, as well as reporting thousands of community stories. Together, the AJC and Grady College are preparing the next generation of journalists to cover stories that matter most to people across the state.” “The AJC’s newsroom has long been a home to journalists who have walked the halls of the University of Georgia,” said Leroy Chapman Jr., editor-in-chief of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We look forward to partnering with Grady College and UGA on opportunities for students and our newsroom to learn from each other in service of the journalism our audience expects from two leading institutions in the South.”

In August, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution launched its UGA campuswide premium digital program with the GALILEO university library system, granting access to its award-winning journalism, rigorous reporting and engaging multiplatform content to more than 50,000 members of the UGA community.

About the Grady College of Journalism & Mass Communication Established in 1915, the UGA Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication offers undergraduate majors in advertising, entertainment and media studies, journalism and public relations. The college offers several graduate degrees and is home to the Peabody Awards, internationally recognized as one of the most prestigious prizes for excellence in electronic media. For more information, visit the Grady College website. About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution For over 157 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been the South’s source for culture, community, and news for curious minds. Today, the AJC tells stories across platforms that empower its audience to understand and engage with their world. With a commitment to accuracy, accountability, and innovation, the AJC is building on its legacy to redefine what a local news brand can be. Learn more about us and explore the AJC’s essential and engaging reporting, newsletters, podcasts, videos and more at AJC.com and the AJC app. Press contacts