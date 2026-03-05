Announcements AJC debuts wellness column, adds Dr. Joy Harden Bradford as contributor Dr. Joy will write a monthly column for the AJC that blends personal essays, practical guidance and reader Q&As. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wellness contributor Dr. Joy Harden Bradford. (Courtesy of Carol Lee Rose)

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution today announced that Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, a licensed psychologist and one of the nation’s most trusted voices on mental health, is joining the newsroom as a wellness contributor. Beginning this month, Dr. Joy will write a monthly column for the AJC that blends personal essays, practical guidance and reader Q&As. Her regular column, titled “Hold That Thought,” will appear across AJC platforms. The column will span mental health education advice for living a grounded life with an emphasis on accessible, culturally informed support for readers across metro Atlanta and beyond.

Dr. Joy is the host of the acclaimed “Therapy for Black Girls” podcast and the author of “Sisterhood Heals: The Transformative Power of Healing in Community.” Through her work across digital platforms, publishing and clinical practice, she has become a leading advocate for reshaping how mental health is discussed — particularly within Black communities. Her first entry in the “Hold That Thought” column is published now, offering readers a blueprint on how learning to ask for help may be the most powerful step toward deeper connection. About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution For over 157 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been the South’s source for culture, community and news for curious minds. Today, the AJC tells stories across platforms that empower its audience to understand and engage with their world.

