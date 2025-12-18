Amie Green Named Chief Marketing Officer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Seasoned marketing and brand leader Amie Green has been named Chief Marketing Officer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC). In this role, Green will report to President and Publisher Andrew Morse, and continue leading brand, audience development, growth marketing and creative strategies. Green joined the AJC in 2023 as head of growth marketing.

Since joining the AJC, Green has led an award-winning team of creative and brand marketers focused on telling the story of a 157-year-old storied newspaper’s transformation into a modern media company. Most recently, she partnered across the organization to define and launch its Substance and Soul campaign and accelerate digital subscription growth.

With over two decades of experience driving growth at the intersection of media, technology, and consumer engagement, Green previously held leadership roles across industries. At CNN, she spearheaded customer acquisition and product marketing for CNN+, the network’s direct-to-consumer streaming service. As head of marketing for fintech startup Stackwell Capital, Green launched HBCU partnerships, a Black Small Business Investment program, and NBA/WNBA community financial empowerment initiatives.

Earlier in her career, Green shaped digital and mobile strategies for Martha Stewart as well as Digitas clients including American Express. She pioneered music and entertainment franchises at AOL that became blueprints for fan engagement and monetization in the early digital era.

Green’s expertise spans growth marketing, brand building, product launches, strategic partnerships, and audience development across news media, fintech, entertainment, and digital platforms. She is a sought-after voice on the future of media business models, inclusive marketing strategies, and building sustainable growth in disrupted industries.

Green is a graduate of The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

For over 157 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been the South’s source for culture, community, and news for curious minds. Today, the AJC tells stories across platforms that empower its audience to understand and engage with their world. With a commitment to accuracy, accountability, and innovation, the AJC is building on its legacy to redefine what a local news brand can be. Learn more about us here and explore the AJC’s essential and engaging reporting, newsletters, podcasts, videos and more at AJC.com and the AJC app .

