‘CrazySexyCool’ TLC musical to debut in 2026

This musical has been in development for several years. Thomas and Watkins first talked about it in 2019.

“We have so many stories to tell,” Thomas said at the time. “We didn’t tell it all in our biopic we did with VH1. A lot of good stuff. It’s gonna be very emotional but a good ride.”

Writer and director Kwame Kwei-Armah (”One Love: The Bob Marley Musical”) will oversee the project, with choreography by Chloe O. Davis. The musical will incorporate huge hits like “Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg,” “Waterfalls,” “Creep,” “Unpretty” and “No Scrubs.”

“TLC completely changed the game,” producer Bill Diggins said in a news release. “Their music gave a voice to women everywhere, empowering them to be confident and unapologetic. But this isn’t just a story about the music; it’s about the sisterhood between these women and what kept them together through both unimaginable challenges and chart-topping success.”

Thomas said in the release that “audiences will get to hear our story — mostly fact with a sprinkle of fiction — told in our own way.”

People involved with the project were not available for interviews, a spokeswoman said.

The musical’s performance in Washington will likely determine in part whether it goes to Broadway or gets a national tour.

A representative for the production did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information, including the extent of the surviving members’ involvement in developing the musical.