Aging in Atlanta Fall into November: 6 events for Atlanta grandparents From food festivals to live music and seasonal celebrations, there’s plenty to add to your fall calendar. Share Dancers illuminate the stage in specially designed costumes during an outdoor performance of “Swan Lake.” (Photo provided by Art Space Productions)

AJC By Lesly Gregory – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago

November brings a little bit of everything to Atlanta. The leaves are changing, the holiday season is coming into view, and calendars start filling up with opportunities to get out and enjoy the city. From live music and entertainment to chili cook-offs and seasonal shopping, there’s plenty to do throughout the month. Here are some ways to make the most of it. Enjoy the evening with music Jazz in the Park Pack up your lawn chairs, blankets and pillows for a little jazz. Mixed with a sprinkle of R&B, this event celebrates jazz culture with performers from across the country. Only in its second year, Jazz in the Park features musicians, singers and bands along with tasty treats. A vendor market with art, handmade goods and other merchandise is also set up during the weekend.

Saturday, Nov. 7 and Sunday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Free admission. Historic Old Fourth Ward, 665 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. jazzintheparkatl.com Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights

Catch the timeless story of a prince who falls in love with a swan princess under a spell in Swan Lake. Performed in this outdoor venue, the ballet features Tchaikovsky’s well-known score. Dancers from the Ukrainian National Opera and Ballet Theater put a contemporary and visually immersive spin on this classic. With advanced lighting design, dancers perform in specially designed costumes covered in glowing lights.

Sunday, Nov. 22, 4 p.m. Tickets range from $54 - $145. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St., Atlanta. aso.org/events/detail/swan-lake-lights

Start holiday shopping Blue Ridge Holiday Market With creative and unique gifts, not to mention the scenic backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this holiday market kicks off the season with a bang. With an array of vendors sharing handcrafted items, everything for sale in this market is made by Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association member artists. You’ll find jewelry, pottery, paintings and more. You can even make a weekend out of the event and spend a little extra time in the town of Blue Ridge. Sunday, Nov. 15 - Saturday, Dec. 19, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday (closed Monday). Free admission. Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association, 420 West Main St., Blue Ridge. 706-632-2144. blueridgemountains.com/events/holiday-show-sale-blue-ridge-mountains-arts-association

Piedmont Park Holiday Market

This handmade art market emphasizes visual arts and supports local artists. Find unique holiday gifts as you browse through up to 100 booths displaying handcrafted items. Centered around the spirit of giving, you’ll meet painters, photographers, sculptors, glassblowers, jewelers, leather and metal workers and crafters. This is a golden opportunity to check a few gifts off your Christmas list. Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 29, from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free admission. Piedmont Park Charles Allen entrance, near the intersection of 10th Street NE and Charles Allen Drive NE, Atlanta. zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=14172 Grab a bowl of chili Cabbagetown Chomp and Stomp

With more than 100 different chilis made by both professional chefs and local amateurs, the Cabbagetown Chomp and Stomp is a tasty event. See teams and individuals compete in three distinct chili categories, restaurant, individual and vegetarian, as you try all the entries. Tastings begin at 12:30 p.m., and while the event itself is free, you have to purchase an official spoon to sample the chili. In addition to the good eats, there’s a 5K that will run on a flat course through Cabbagetown and a vibrant local vendor market and live bluegrass music. Saturday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. for main festival with 5K run starting at 8 a.m. Free admission, but you’ll need to purchase an official tasting spoon to try the chili - $10 in advance and $15 on the day of the event. Cabbagetown Park and surrounding area, 701 Kirkwood Ave., SE, Atlanta. chompandstomp.com