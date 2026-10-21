Not all treats are sweet on the teeth (or your wallet)

Dental experts say hard candies and stickys sweets can increase the risk of cavities in children. (Natrice Miller/AJC 2025)

As Halloween candy prices rise, a Georgia dentist explains which treats are hardest on teeth and when to ditch the stash.

As Halloween candy prices rise, a Georgia dentist explains which treats are hardest on teeth and when to ditch the stash.

Chocolate candy may take a bigger bite out of parents’ wallets this Halloween, but it may also be kinder to their children’s teeth than some less expensive treats.

Will Brantley, president of the Georgia Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, said sticky and chewy candies tend to cling to teeth, leaving behind sugary residue that can contribute to cavities. Chocolate, on the other hand, is more easily washed away by saliva or water, he said.

That distinction may be worth considering as families weigh the cost of Halloween treats. Chocolate prices have risen about 15.5% this year, compared with roughly 1.8% for non-chocolate candies, driven by inflation, tariffs and other factors, according to PwC data reported by NBC News earlier this month.