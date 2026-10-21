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Not all treats are sweet on the teeth (or your wallet)

As Halloween candy prices rise, a Georgia dentist explains which treats are hardest on teeth and when to ditch the stash.
Dental experts say hard candies and stickys sweets can increase the risk of cavities in children. (Natrice Miller/AJC 2025)
Dental experts say hard candies and stickys sweets can increase the risk of cavities in children. (Natrice Miller/AJC 2025)
AJC
By Nancy Badertscher – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Chocolate candy may take a bigger bite out of parents’ wallets this Halloween, but it may also be kinder to their children’s teeth than some less expensive treats.

Will Brantley, president of the Georgia Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, said sticky and chewy candies tend to cling to teeth, leaving behind sugary residue that can contribute to cavities. Chocolate, on the other hand, is more easily washed away by saliva or water, he said.

That distinction may be worth considering as families weigh the cost of Halloween treats. Chocolate prices have risen about 15.5% this year, compared with roughly 1.8% for non-chocolate candies, driven by inflation, tariffs and other factors, according to PwC data reported by NBC News earlier this month.

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Will Brantley, president of the Georgia Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, shares tips for protecting children’s teeth from Halloween candy. (Courtesy of Georgia Academy of Pediatric Dentistry)
Will Brantley, president of the Georgia Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, shares tips for protecting children’s teeth from Halloween candy. (Courtesy of Georgia Academy of Pediatric Dentistry)

Among the treats that can pose a bigger risk to teeth are gummies and dried fruits, including raisins, which can lodge in the grooves of back teeth, Brantley explained.

“If we are not good at cleaning our teeth off with our tongue, which we know children aren’t, or if we aren’t brushing our teeth after eating those foods, those artificial or natural sugars provide a food source for bacteria that feed off those sugars and cause cavities in our teeth,” he said.

For a more tooth-friendly Halloween treat, Brantley recommends plain chocolate, including milk chocolate such as Hershey’s Kisses.

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But choosing the right candy is only part of the battle. He offered several other ways parents can protect their children’s teeth without taking all the fun out of the spooky holiday.