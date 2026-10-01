Aging in Atlanta A spirited October: 6 events for grandparents in Atlanta Ballet, pumpkin festivals and family-friendly outings offer plenty of ways to enjoy spooky season. Share Add AJC on Google Visiting Stone Mountain Park's Pumpkin Festival has become a fun fall tradition for many area families. (Jason Getz/AJC FILE)

AJC By Lesly Gregory – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago

October brings a little extra spirit to Atlanta. Even if the temperatures don’t always cooperate, the month is filled with seasonal celebrations, family outings and, of course, everything pumpkin spice. Whether you’re getting a start on holiday shopping, spending time with the grandkids or grabbing a pint of beer, there’s no shortage of opportunities for fun. Here are six to consider: 1. European Market at Buckhead Village Bringing a European flair to a fun fall market, this open-air experience highlights Atlanta’s top European vendors. From food to crafts to live music, you can kickstart your holiday shopping with some unique gifts. Sample treats from local bakeries and restaurants while you browse through artisan goods, works of art, furniture and more. Live music and kid-friendly crafts are also available alongside cultural experiences like a French wine tasting.

Saturday, Oct. 3, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Buckhead Village District, 3035 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta. buckheadvillagedistrict.com 2. Arts Festival of Carrollton Find beautiful pieces of art to bring home among the booths of more than 70 artists and crafters. From local producers to those working nationwide, the Carrollton Arts Festival is jam-packed with talent. Live music and dance performances along with demonstrations and workshops featuring caricature portraits, screen printing and more will also take place throughout the day. Kids’ activities and food vendors round out the event. For those who want to be a step ahead on festival day, you can purchase a limited edition T-shirt showcasing last year’s best-in-show winner in advance. Saturday, Oct. 10 and 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Center for the Arts, 251 Alabama St., Carrollton. carrolltonarts.com 3. Atlanta Ballet II - Cinderella Bring the whole family for an enchanting evening with Cinderella, a wicked stepmother, a lost glass slipper and some fairy tale magic. This performance is short enough for young attention spans, but with eye-catching costumes and a classical score to entertain the older folks. The production features dancers from across the world who are training to become professional ballet dancers, with narration woven into the performance to help younger audience members follow the story. For ages 4 and up.

Friday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Adult tickets range from $21-$115. Student tickets range from $17-$93. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. foxtheatre.org

4. Venardos Circus presents ‘Alice’ This Broadway-style circus features world-class performers and a focus on storytelling. Sit under the custom-built big top to see acrobats, aerialists, jugglers and comedians put on a show inspired by Alice’s famous trip through the looking glass. Playful and fast-paced, each chapter in this curious tale brings forth whimsy, laughter and the unexpected. This show is designed for all ages. Take advantage of VIP seats and sit in the first two rows or select premier gallery seating for elevated spots facing the front of the stage. General admission is open seating to the left and right of the stage and is first-come, first-served. Thursday, Oct. 29 - Sunday, Nov. 8. No shows on Nov. 2 or 3. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday shows are at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 shows are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 shows are at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Ticket prices vary by age and range from $20-$60. Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta, 915 Ridgewalk Parkway, Woodstock. venardoscircus.com 5. Stone Mountain Park’s Pumpkin Festival Make a day of the season at Stone Mountain Park’s Pumpkin Festival, with activities and entertainment for all ages. Daytime activities include a pie-eating contest, interactions with fairy tale characters, fall photo opps, shows and more. Once the sun goes down, Stone Mountain starts to glow. Watch the pumpkin tree lighting or take a walk through the Enchanted Forest. Settle in for the nighttime parade, complete with fireworks, or watch the Pumpkin Drone and Light Show. Beyond the special activities for the festival, regular attractions are open as well including the Summit Skyride, scenic railroad, mini golf, dinosaur exhibit and the 4D theater.