Aging in Atlanta There’s still time for fun in the sun: 6 August activities for grandparents From local markets and history tours to dog-friendly fun, these events make it easy to enjoy the final weeks of summer. Shop handmade goods, vintage treasures and unique gifts from local vendors at the Indie Market. (Courtesy of Indie Craft Experience)

By Lesly Gregory – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 27 minutes ago Share

August may signal the return to school for many families, but there’s no shortage of reasons to get out and explore metro Atlanta. Whether you’re looking to make memories with your four-legged friend, discover a bit of history or try something new, these events are worth adding to your calendar. Summer is for the dogs Barks & Bites: Beltline Doggie Crawl Stroll down the Beltline with your furry friend for a special restaurant crawl that caters to dogs. Stop at two restaurants where you’ll receive a bite for yourself and an off-menu dish crafted just for pups. Dogs will also get a “barkarita” to drink while you both relax on dog-friendly patios. The crawl includes stops at two pet boutiques as well and a special swag bag to take home.

Sunday, Aug. 9 and Sunday, Aug. 23, 11 a.m. $69 for adult with dog, $39 additional person and $39 additional dog (up to two). Krog Street Market, 99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. bitelinesatlantafoodtours.com/doggie-food-crawl Dog Days of Summer Enjoy the park with your pup in tow during the Dog Days of Summer. Show off your dog’s best tricks, take them through a special obstacle course and dress them up for the costume contest. When they get hot, stop by the cool-off zone, complete with sprinklers and a paddle pool. Drinks, treats and a maker’s market featuring local vendors will be available for all the noncanine attendees to enjoy as well.

Saturday, Aug. 15, 2-7 p.m. Free admission. Dogs must be on leashes. East Atlanta Village Farmers Market, 559 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta. facebook.com

Walk through history Hapeville History Walking Tour Take a tour through downtown Hapeville and learn about the town’s history. This one-hour walk brings you past early 20th century storefronts and a historic church and carriage house. You’ll even find the original 1946 Chick-fil-A Dwarf House here. The tour kicks off at the Hapeville Depot Museum, a historic site itself. Built in 1890, it’s one Georgia’s oldest remaining train stations. Since all of downtown Hapeville is recognized as a National Register Historic District, there will be a little bit of history everywhere you turn on this tour. Saturday, Aug. 15, 1-2 p.m. Free admission. The Hapeville Depot Museum, 620 S. Central Ave., Hapeville. atldistrict.com Teena Hammonds snaps a photo of an image of the original building, made up of photographs of 2,568 Chick-fil-A locations, on a wall inside Hapeville's Dwarf House, the first of Truett Cathy’s restaurants. (Curtis Compton/AJC 2022) Fox Archives Day

Taking place in the Grand Salon and Egyptian Ballroom at the Fox Theatre, Fox Archives Day celebrates the theater’s rich history and cultural significance. Organized in conjunction with Atlanta History Center, this event gives you the unique opportunity to view archival materials and artifacts while learning the full story of this Atlanta landmark. Head back in time nearly 100 years ago when the Fox first opened in 1929, showing cartoons, movies, operas, live acts and more. Learn what happened during the Great Depression and see what restoration looked like in the 1970s. Each era shaped its history to become a historic icon in Atlanta. Sunday, Aug. 23, 3 p.m. Tickets are $57.50 each with a maximum purchase of four. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100. foxtheatre.org Get artsy and crafty Atlanta Quilt Festival While the primary feature of the Atlanta Quilt Festival is the juried exhibit of over 100 quilts, there are classes, lectures and trunk shows throughout the month to enjoy. Whether you’re a beginner quilter or stitching at a professional level, there’s something for everyone. Learn about beading, applique, bagmaking, motion quilting, silk painting and more. Attend a lecture on vintage quilts or a workshop on using Instagram. Join a master class or walk through a trunk show. There’s something to do almost every day of the week for quilting aficionados. Now through Saturday, Sept. 5, Mondays-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets are available for workshops, trunk shows, etc. ranging in price from $10-$75. Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road, South Fulton. atlantaquiltfestival.com