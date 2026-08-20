Aging in Atlanta The luxury of doing nothing: Why older travelers are embracing all-inclusive resorts A first-time all-inclusive traveler discovers why less planning can make for a better vacation. Kim and Randy Powell, longtime all-inclusive travelers, say two weeks gives them enough time to settle in and enjoy a resort at their own pace. (Courtesy of Leonard Garrison)

By Judith Garrison – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

As a Sandals first-timer, I had no clue what the fuss was all about. I had always thought of the adults-only, all-inclusive resorts as places geared primarily toward young honeymooners, not older adults looking for an easy, low-stress getaway. But as my travel priorities changed, I’ve come to value a worry-free vacation that outweighs a snazzy, jam-packed itinerary every time. The luxury of doing less Arriving on the largest island in the Grenadine archipelago, one that was formed millions of years ago by volcanic activity, Sandals Saint Vincent is the latest addition to the company’s portfolio. In advance of our visit, excursions were chosen, and reservations were made, which meant, once we arrived, there was little left to figure out. That ease became one of the defining features of the trip.

With no itinerary to follow, it's easy to settle into a leisurely afternoon by the beach with drinks in hand. (Courtesy of Leonard Garrison) There were plenty of options, from excursions and cultural experiences to restaurants and time by the pool or beach, but none felt like obligations. For older travelers who increasingly value convenience and flexibility, having the details handled in advance can make a vacation feel less like a schedule to manage and more like a break. With a direct flight from Atlanta to Argyle International Airport, five hours later, a diverse world unfolded. We breezed through customs and immigration and promptly came face-to-face with our hotel representative. The luggage went one way, and we went another for a 15-minute van ride to the marina for a boat transfer. At its welcome center, everyone refreshed with local plantains and Champagne; on board the vessel Jilly Bean, a young crew balanced more cups of bubbles in one hand and Hairoun, the local beer, in the other, as we cruised alongside the cliffs and coves.

Buccament Bay appeared in the distance, framed by sky-high rugged mountains. A pier jutted from the white sandy beach and was bursting with staff wearing island-blue awaiting our arrival.

Disembarking Jilly Bean, we met our assigned butler who quickly found us, introduced herself, escorted us to check-in and then to our villa — and as foreshadowed, there was Champagne. I was beginning to see what all the fuss was about. Buccan highlights Vincentian flavors and cooking traditions, including dishes prepared over an open fire. (Courtesy of Leonard Garrison) For three days, not a care in the world. Reservations in restaurants and pool or beachside cabanas were as simple as booking ahead or making a request of our personal butler, who checked in each morning. Every day, we dined around the world without leaving the island. The newest dining experience, Buccan, is Sandals’ first-ever family-style dining experience. With a nod to the Vincentian culture, local foods like chicken and pineapple — all chef-chosen — were smoked and grilled over an open hearth, paired with ‘Vincy’ spices and served at the communal open-air table.